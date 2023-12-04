Western Arms Companies Struggle to Meet Increased Demand Amid Ukraine Conflict

In a recent report, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) revealed that Western arms companies have faced challenges in scaling up their production capacities in response to the growing demand for weapons and military equipment amidst the Ukraine conflict. The institute attributed this inability to factors such as labor shortages, rising costs, and disruptions in the global supply chain, which have been further intensified by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to SIPRI’s Top 100 list of arms-producing and military services companies, the combined revenue of these firms in 2022 amounted to $597 billion, representing a slight decrease of 3.5% compared to the previous year. Notably, the revenues of the 42 U.S.-based companies on the list, accounting for 51% of total arms sales, experienced a significant decline of 7.9% to $302 billion. Out of these, 32 companies reported a year-on-year decrease in arms revenue, with ongoing supply chain issues and labor shortages stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic being the primary contributors.

Nan Tian, a senior researcher at SIPRI, acknowledged the emergence of new orders related to the conflict in Ukraine. While major U.S. companies like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies have received these orders, Tian highlighted that the existing backlog of orders and difficulties in ramping up production capacity may delay the full realization of the revenue generated by these orders for another two to three years. In contrast, Asian and Middle Eastern companies demonstrated their ability to respond swiftly to increased demand, resulting in significant growth in their arms revenues in 2022. SIPRI specifically recognized Israel and South Korea for their commendable performance.

Despite the decline in arms revenue from the previous year, SIPRI emphasized that the total revenue among the Top 100 companies was still 14% higher in 2022 compared to 2015, which marked the first inclusion of Chinese companies in the ranking. Furthermore, the institute noted that the surge in demand experienced in 2022 was not fully reflected in the revenue of these companies due to the time lag between orders and production. However, SIPRI predicted that new contracts signed, particularly for ammunition, are expected to contribute to higher revenue in 2023 and beyond.

