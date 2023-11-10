The Epic Battle: Protective Bison Mother Defeats Grizzly Bear in Yellowstone

In a thrilling encounter captured in Yellowstone National Park, a grizzly bear found itself facing off against a powerful adversary – a protective bison mother. The dramatic footage, recorded by Bo Welden, a naturalist wildlife guide with Jackson Hole Ecotour Adventures, showcases the intense struggle between these two wildlife giants.

The event took place in late May, as Welden was leading a group through the Lamar Valley in northern Yellowstone. Known for its abundant bison population, the Lamar Valley provided the perfect backdrop for this wildlife spectacle. Excitement was already in the air, as the group had received a tip about a recently deceased bison visible from the road. It was an opportunity for them to potentially witness predators feasting on the carcass.

Having observed wolves feeding on a different bison carcass, Welden and his group positioned themselves near the newly discovered bison carcass. As they waited for a predator to approach, a herd of mother bison and their calves gathered upstream.

Their patience paid off when a grizzly bear, approximately 6-7 years old, emerged from the brush. The bear’s intentions were clear – it was hoping to target one of the vulnerable young bison. However, the mother bison had other plans. Unleashing her maternal instincts, she charged towards the bear, ensuring the safety of her offspring.

The battle between the bear and the bison symbolizes the clash between the predator’s hunger and the protector’s dedication. Welden highlighted the vast difference in size and strength between the two adversaries; while the bear weighed about 450 lbs, an adult female bison can weigh around 1,300 pounds, making it a formidable force to reckon with.

Female bison, known for their bravery, come to the rescue when predators attempt to separate young bison from the herd. They boldly push the predators away and guide the vulnerable ones back to safety within the protective circle of the herd.

Late May proved to be a critical time for this confrontation, as it marked the birthing season for bison calves. At this stage, the young ones are still small and perceived as easy prey by predators. Grizzly bears and other predators take advantage of this period to feed on the protein-rich newborns. However, as the calves grow larger, they become increasingly difficult for predators to catch and kill.

While this gripping encounter between the bison and the bear showcases the raw power and resilience of nature, it also serves as a reminder of the importance of wildlife safety in Yellowstone. Visitors are urged to maintain a minimum distance of 100 yards from bears and wolves at all times, and at least 25 yards from animals such as bison, moose, and elk.

As an additional precaution, hikers are advised to carry bear spray during their explorations in the park. Although the likelihood of using it is slim, it provides a sense of security in case of an unexpected encounter.

