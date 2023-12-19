Unprecedented Storm Causes Chaos in Argentina and Uruguay

In a shocking turn of events, a parked passenger plane was sent into a chaotic spin on a runway in eastern Argentina as a powerful storm swept through the country. The video footage capturing this surreal incident has taken the internet by storm, leaving people amazed and perplexed.

The Aeroparque Jorge Newbery Airport near Buenos Aires became the center of attention as the relentless storm unleashed its fury. The stationary aircraft, which was peacefully resting on the runway, was suddenly subjected to relentless strong winds. The sheer force of nature caused the plane to spin uncontrollably, leaving everyone in awe of the destructive power of the storm.

As if this dramatic scene wasn’t enough, a set of boarding stairs was hurled by the ferocious winds, hurtling across the runway and colliding with a luggage carrier. It was a testament to the sheer strength and turbulence of the storm.

Tragically, this devastating storm claimed the lives of 14 individuals in Argentina. The storm wreaked havoc on structures, triggered power failures, and caused immense damage as it made its way towards the Argentine capital.

However, Argentina was not the only country to face the wrath of this powerful storm. Across the border in Uruguay, the storm proved equally destructive, causing chaos and devastation. In the early hours of Sunday, as the storm unleashed its fury, two people tragically lost their lives in Uruguay. Trees were uprooted, and roofs were ripped off as the storm tore through the region.

The magnitude of this storm was unprecedented, with wind speeds reaching up to 150 kilometers per hour (93 mph). Such powerful gusts caused the roof of a sports facility to collapse during a roller skating competition in the city of Bahia Blanca. Fourteen people were injured in this incident, further highlighting the destructive force of nature.

In the face of this tragedy, Argentine President Javier Milei, accompanied by several ministers, traveled to Bahia Blanca to coordinate aid efforts. The government spared no effort in providing support and assistance to those affected by the storm.

As the storm continued its rampage, it claimed yet another life in Argentina when a falling tree branch fatally struck a woman in the town of Moreno.

The events in Argentina and Uruguay serve as a reminder of the power of nature and the vulnerability of our human-made structures. It is a call to action for better preparedness and infrastructure resilience to withstand future storms of this magnitude.

