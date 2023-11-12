A Fearless Mother Protects Her Son as a Bear Snatches Their Picnic Feast

A heart-stopping moment occurred at Chipinque Park near Monterrey, Mexico, when a brave mother shielded her son from a hungry bear. Silvia Macías, accompanied by her son Santiago to celebrate his 15th birthday, encountered a surprise visitor during their picnic.

As the family sat down to enjoy their meal, an unexpected guest arrived – a bear eager to taste the delicious spread of tacos, enchiladas, french fries, and salsa. Undeterred by its close proximity, Macías stoically positioned herself only inches away from the bear, protecting Santiago by covering his eyes with her hand.

Macías revealed, “The worst thing was that Santiago might get scared. Santiago is very afraid of animals, a cat or a dog, any animal scares him a lot. That’s why I covered his eyes, because I didn’t want him to see it and scream or run. I was afraid that if he got scared or screamed or scared the bear, that the bear would react.”

Prior to their outing, Macías and her friend Angela Chapa had anticipated the possibility of a bear encounter. They had devised a plan to ensure Santiago’s safety. “We are going to play a game where we cover Santiago’s eyes and we are going to act like statues,” Macías recalled their rehearsed strategy.

Staying true to their plan, Santiago remained motionless despite the bear’s close presence. Macías described the harrowing experience, stating, “The bear was very close to us, we heard him as he growled, as he ate, you could smell the bear. It was really very, very close.” Santiago, who attends middle school in Mexico City, confirmed being terrified by the encounter.

Fortunately, their quick-thinking friend Angela, who happened to film the extraordinary scene, knew how to handle a black bear encounter. Angela noticed a plate of uneaten enchiladas and threw it far away, capturing the bear’s attention. As the bear pursued the food, Angela shielded Macías and her son, allowing them to retreat quietly and slowly. Eventually, the bear lost interest and wandered off.

The incident had a happy ending, as Santiago’s birthday tacos were replaced, and the family’s ordeal came to an end. Macías humbly stated, “I just think I’m a mother who protected her cub.” Her courageous actions serve as a reminder of the boundless love and instinctual protection a mother has for her child.

