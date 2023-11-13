The Israeli Police Elite Unit Saves Lives and Prevents Terror Attack in Jericho

In a commendable display of skill and bravery, members of the Gideonite (33) Unit within the Lahav 433 crime-fighting organization of the Israel Police recently foiled a terror attack in Jericho. Collaborating seamlessly with other Israeli security forces, the elite unit arrested a Jericho resident who was suspected of plotting to carry out a devastating attack in Israel.

Lahav 433, often referred to as the “Israeli FBI,” is a highly esteemed police unit entrusted with the responsibility of investigating national crimes and corruption. Within Lahav 433, Unit 33, also known as the mista’arvim unit, specializes in conducting undercover counter-terrorism operations. Their expertise and dedication were instrumental in thwarting the threat in Jericho and ensuring the safety of countless lives.

The night of Wednesday witnessed a series of operations by Israeli security forces throughout the West Bank. In Nablus, during a confrontational encounter, an armed individual initiated gunfire towards IDF soldiers. In self-defense, the soldiers returned fire, successfully neutralizing the aggressor. Reports suggest that the deceased assailant belonged to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade and had attacked the Israeli forces.

Furthermore, the IDF reported incidents of shooting from Palestinian territory towards the Israeli town of Bat Hefer. Fortunately, there were no casualties or property damage. The IDF promptly launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits behind this act of hostility.

All individuals arrested as part of these operations have been taken in for further questioning by Israeli security forces, ensuring a thorough investigation into their intentions and potential involvement in any criminal activities.

These recent events serve as a poignant reminder of the constant vigilance required to maintain peace and security in the region. The efforts of the Gideonite (33) Unit in collaboration with other Israeli security forces showcase their unwavering commitment to protect the lives and well-being of citizens.

What is Lahav 433?

Lahav 433 is the police unit in Israel responsible for investigating national crimes and corruption. It is often likened to the "Israeli FBI" due to its crucial role in law enforcement.

What does Unit 33 specialize in?

Unit 33, also known as the mista'arvim unit, specializes in conducting undercover counter-terrorism operations. They are trained to infiltrate and gather intelligence in order to prevent terrorist activities.

