A New Approach to Diplomacy: Harris Leads Talks in Dubai on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Vice President Kamala Harris embarked on a mission of diplomacy during her visit to Dubai, where she engaged in high-level discussions with Arab leaders. While her primary objective was to represent the United States at the U.N. climate conference, the Israel-Hamas conflict took center stage during her visit. Harris met with leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan, and also held a phone conversation with Qatar’s emir.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, Harris focused on the future of Gaza after the fighting ends. It is crucial to ensure the protection of innocent Palestinian civilians, and Harris called on Israel to do more in this regard. International humanitarian law must prevail, and the United States emphasizes the need for respect in the midst of Israel’s defense. The devastating impact on the people of Gaza, as seen through images and videos, underscores the urgency of prioritizing civilian safety.

Dubai, as the first Arab nation to host the U.N. environmental gathering, provided a unique platform for these discussions. Harris expressed satisfaction with the productive talks she held with Middle Eastern leaders on the sidelines of the conference. The severity of the Hamas attack against Israel, which triggered the conflict, has been acknowledged by both President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris. Furthermore, they appreciate the recent pause in fighting that allowed for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Looking ahead, Harris emphasized the importance of preparing for the post-conflict period. As the fighting draws to an end, stability and peace must be achieved in the region. Building a plan that addresses reconstruction, security, and governance in Gaza is crucial. Key nations in the region, along with international organizations, must dedicate significant resources to rebuild hospitals, housing, and infrastructure. The availability of basic necessities such as electricity, clean water, and food is paramount.

Security in Gaza requires the strengthening of Palestinian Authority security forces. It is imperative that terrorists cannot continue to pose a threat to Israel. Additionally, the governance of the West Bank and Gaza by the Palestinian Authority is seen as essential for long-term peace. The revitalization of the Palestinian Authority, driven by the will of the Palestinian people, will enable them to benefit from the rule of law and a transparent and responsive government.

The discussions led by Vice President Harris in Dubai demonstrate the commitment of the United States to engage in meaningful diplomacy during times of conflict. By focusing on the well-being of civilians, the path towards peace and stability in the region can be paved. The international community must join forces to support the reconstruction efforts and ensure the future prosperity of Gaza.