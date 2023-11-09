President Biden’s Unfortunate Gaffe at the United Nations

During a joint event at the United Nations, President Joe Biden experienced an awkward gaffe when it appeared that he forgot to shake hands with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, commonly known as “Lula.” As the event concluded, Biden shook hands with International Labor Organization Director-General Gilbert Houngbo, who was also present on stage. However, when Lula approached Biden to shake his hand, the president seemed to ignore him and walked in the opposite direction, leaving Lula visibly irritated.

This incident comes on the heels of another social media backlash directed at Biden. According to a press pool report, Biden repeated the same story at a fundraiser within minutes, using almost identical wording. This repetition drew attention from users who questioned whether Biden’s age was negatively impacting his ability to lead and campaign effectively.

A recent Associated Press-NORC poll indicated that 77% of Americans believe Biden is too old for a second term. Surprisingly, this sentiment is echoed not only by Republicans but also by 69% of Democrats. These numbers suggest that doubts about Biden’s capabilities are prevalent across party lines.

As President Biden continues to navigate his presidency, incidents like these gaffes and concerns about his age will likely persist. It remains to be seen how these factors will influence his political agenda and his prospects for re-election. The White House has been approached for comment on the matter.

It is crucial to note that occasional gaffes and repetition of stories are not uncommon among political leaders. However, given the scrutiny surrounding Biden’s age and fitness for office, such incidents tend to garner more attention and fuel debates about his suitability as president.

While this particular gaffe may be a momentary embarrassment, it serves as a reminder that public figures, especially presidents, are subjected to intense scrutiny and a constant need for vigilance in their public interactions.