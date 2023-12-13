Mike Johnson’s Changing Stance on Impeachment Raises Questions

In a surprising turn of events, House Speaker Mike Johnson has been exposed for his shifting views on impeachment. A recent montage aired on MSNBC highlighted the stark contrast between Johnson’s statements in 2019 and his current position on impeaching President Joe Biden.

Previously, Johnson had emphasized the importance of avoiding a single-party impeachment, citing the potential division it could cause in the country. He also expressed concern about initiating an impeachment 11 months before a presidential election. However, his tune has significantly changed now that it is 2023 and an election is once again on the horizon.

To the bewilderment of many, Johnson is expected to hold a vote to authorize the Republicans’ impeachment inquiry against President Biden. What makes this even more perplexing is the fact that Republicans themselves are unsure about the grounds for this impeachment.

This sudden shift in Johnson’s stance has raised eyebrows and led to speculation about his motives and the underlying reasons behind his change of heart. It is clear that he has found himself in uncharted territory, with many questioning his ability to handle the gravity of the situation.

While the original article provided a video for viewers to watch, it is important to note that it is no longer available. However, the fundamental facts of Johnson’s contradictory statements remain unchanged.

