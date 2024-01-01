Washington Post Clarifies Mischaracterization of Gaza Mothers and Babies Separation in Israel-Hamas War

The Washington Post recently issued a lengthy correction to a news article published a month ago, acknowledging that certain aspects of the story regarding the separation of Palestinian mothers and their babies in the Israel-Hamas war were “mischaracterized.” The original article, titled “Israel’s war with Hamas separates Palestinian babies from their mothers,” detailed how Israel granted special permits to mothers with high-risk pregnancies from Gaza, allowing them to travel to Israel for potentially life-saving treatment for themselves and their babies. However, the initial version incorrectly stated that Israeli regulations mandated all mothers to return to Gaza in order to renew their permits if their newborns remained in the hospital for longer than a few weeks.

The correction posted on December 28 clarified that it was actually the hospital officials who had provided this inaccurate information to two Palestinian mothers. The Post’s editor’s note stated, “An earlier version of this article about Palestinian mothers in Gaza who have been separated from their newborns mischaracterized some aspects of Israeli rules for permits that allowed some Palestinian women, before October 7, to travel from Gaza to give birth at hospitals in the West Bank and Israel.” The updated article now explicitly points out that it was hospital officials who informed two Palestinian mothers that they needed to return to Gaza to apply for new permits.

The revised article highlighted that Israeli and Palestinian authorities do allow extensions for mothers’ permits without requiring them to return to Gaza. However, it also mentioned that patient advocates claimed obtaining permit extensions could be challenging. The editor’s note from The Washington Post openly recognized that the article failed to seek comments from Israeli officials, which did not meet the newspaper’s standards of fairness.

Furthermore, the note stated that the article had been updated with a statement from an Israeli agency responsible for implementing policies in Gaza and the West Bank. The agency’s statement attributed the continuation of separation between mothers and babies to the October 7 attack by Hamas militants, which resulted in the death of 1,200 Israelis. The article was also modified to include information about the post-October 7 status of travel permits from Gaza.

In response to inquiries, an anonymous Israeli spokesperson informed The Washington Post that if the medical conditions of these infants permit, Israel may attempt to reunite them with their mothers in Gaza through an alternative border crossing. The editor’s note also acknowledged an error in the reporting of one newborn’s weight.

It is worth noting that The Washington Post has faced criticism regarding its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war in the past. In October, the newspaper received backlash for downplaying comments from Hamas terrorist supporters as mere “criticisms of Israel.” Additionally, The Post quietly edited the caption of a photo in the same month after conservatives criticized its initial description of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas as “detained.” The revised caption changed the wording to “taken hostage.”

For more details on this issue, refer to the December 28 editor’s note from The Washington Post.