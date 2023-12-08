Washington’s Conundrum at the UN: Balancing Israel’s Security and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Amidst escalating tensions in the Gaza conflict, the Biden administration finds itself at a crossroads at the United Nations Security Council, facing a crucial decision that could have significant implications. Within the next 48 hours, the administration may find itself compelled to exercise its veto power to protect Israel by rejecting demands for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

In a move that has garnered international attention, the United Arab Emirates, the sole Arab country in the Security Council, plans to table a resolution for debate on Friday. This resolution echoes the calls made by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, and numerous Islamic states for a ceasefire in Gaza. The Biden administration, however, has expressed reservations about bringing the Gaza issue before the Security Council at this stage.

While the discussions surrounding the resolution are ongoing, there have been promising signs in talks between the UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, and Israeli officials. These discussions centered around the possibility of opening the Kerem Shalom crossing for aid convoys heading into Gaza. Under this plan, inspected aid would then be transported to the Rafah crossing on the Egypt-Gaza border.

Although this proposal falls short of the UN’s repeated call for the opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing for the transport of aid, Griffiths believes it would be a significant step forward. With increased inspection capacity, the flow of cleared aid into Gaza could be enhanced. However, it is important to note that aid convoys remain at risk of attack, as Gaza lacks a safe space.

António Guterres raised eyebrows when he invoked article 99 of the UN Charter, highlighting that the crisis in Gaza poses a threat to world peace. This move, which marked the first time Guterres has invoked this article since assuming office in 2017, ruffled feathers in Israel. Meanwhile, the United States’ deputy envoy, Robert Wood, emphasized that the Biden administration is committed to securing the release of hostages, increasing aid flow into Gaza, and protecting civilians through delicate diplomacy.

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, rejected calls for a full ceasefire, arguing that if Hamas were to remain in control of parts of Gaza, a long-term solution would be impossible. This stance by the UK potentially puts it at odds with the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, who expressed support for Guterres’s call for a ceasefire. Borrell received further endorsement from the heads of several UN agencies, including the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization.

As the diplomatic jostling continues, it is essential to address the urgent humanitarian situation in Gaza. The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, painted a dire picture, describing Gaza’s health system as being on the verge of collapse. Such a collapse could have far-reaching consequences for the Palestinian people.

In a display of solidarity, ambassadors from numerous Islamic states, along with the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, voiced their support for a ceasefire. The Palestinian ambassador expressed his horror at the high number of casualties, with over 17,000 killed and 65,000 injured, with 75% of the victims being women and children. He further condemned the leadership of the state of Israel for their “abhorrent behavior.”

Amidst these developments, a contact group composed of foreign ministers from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is slated to visit Washington. Their objective is to demand that the United States cease its support for Israeli actions. This contact group was established following a rare joint summit of Arab League and OIC leaders earlier this month.

The draft resolution being presented places diplomatic pressure on the United States, urging them to exercise greater control over the actions of the Israeli government. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a recent press conference, acknowledged Israel’s advanced military capabilities but stressed the need for the avoidance of high civilian casualties. He also emphasized the importance of increased aid to the region.

As the US faces this conundrum at the UN, it must strive to strike a delicate balance between the security concerns of its ally, Israel, and the urgent humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. With lives hanging in the balance, the decisions made in the coming days could have far-reaching consequences for the region and beyond.

