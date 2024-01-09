New Article: Israel’s Targeted Assassination Raises Stakes in Middle East

In a recent drone strike in Beirut, Israel successfully assassinated Saleh al-Arouri, a prominent leader of Hamas. The targeted killing has raised concerns about the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, and the potential for a larger regional conflict involving third-party states. The consequences of this operation will largely depend on the unique role al-Arouri played in facilitating communication between Hamas and its allies, particularly Hezbollah.

Unlike other Hamas leaders, who are primarily based in Doha, Qatar, al-Arouri held a significant role within the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s paramilitary wing. He acted as a vital link between the organization’s external political leadership and its paramilitary leaders in Gaza. Furthermore, al-Arouri maintained close ties with key allies such as Hezbollah, Iran’s Quds Force, and segments of Turkey’s Islamist government.

The question now arises whether al-Arouri’s role can be easily replaced and whether his death will significantly impact Hamas’s ability to network with its allies. The loss of al-Arouri could potentially leave significant gaps in Hamas’s operational capabilities, especially in terms of collaborating with key partners. This development comes at a challenging time for Hamas as they face an Israeli offensive.

Israel has previously expressed its intention to target major Hamas figures responsible for attacks. However, the assassination of al-Arouri outside of Gaza marks the first instance since October 7 that Israel has taken out a prominent Hamas leader. This raises the question of whether this drone strike is merely the beginning of an international campaign against Hamas.

Should Israel pursue similar targeted assassinations in Qatar, where several Hamas politicians have sought refuge, it may lead to a major crisis with the Gulf Arab country. Qatar has maintained pro-Hamas policies and blamed Israel entirely for the recent violence. However, a campaign of assassinations within Qatar would likely strain its relationship with the United States, which has a strong military partnership with Qatar.

It is possible that if Israel continues targeting Hamas leaders, Qatar may be compelled to alter its stance and potentially force Hamas members to leave the country. This would mark a significant shift in the Middle East’s political and ideological landscape, as Qatar would be succumbing to pressure from other nations to cease supporting Islamist radicals.

Additionally, the assassination of al-Arouri could have implications for Lebanon. The ongoing pattern of attacks between Israel and Lebanon near the border has been contained thus far, with both sides treating these skirmishes as routine violence. However, this targeted killing has challenged this established restraint, pushing the boundaries of acceptable escalation.

Israel seems to have anticipated potential fallout, ensuring that all casualties in the drone strike were Hamas or Muslim Brotherhood members rather than Hezbollah fighters. This strategic move grants Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, room to respond. While Nasrallah has vowed revenge and expressed intentions to liberate occupied Lebanese territories, he has also indicated reluctance to escalate beyond current levels.

Nevertheless, there are discussions of potential escalation, particularly on the Israeli side. Heightened insecurity has prompted the Israeli government to evacuate tens of thousands of citizens from northern villages, and many Lebanese have also fled their southern region. Israel’s demand that Hezbollah relocate its troops farther north adds further tension. The pressure on Hezbollah to avoid war is significant due to Lebanon’s internal challenges and the lack of national benefits that would accompany a conflict with Israel.

Israel’s primary objective remains focused on undermining Hamas and securing the release of its hostages in Gaza. However, influential figures within the Israeli war cabinet, such as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, have advocated for preemptively striking Hezbollah. While Gallant faced initial restraints, the pressure to take action may intensify in the aftermath of al-Arouri’s assassination.

In conclusion, Israel’s targeted assassination of Saleh al-Arouri has elevated tensions in the Middle East and raised questions about the future of the conflict. The importance of al-Arouri’s role within Hamas and his network of alliances may determine the impact of his death on the organization’s operations. Additionally, the possibility of broader regional repercussions and potential escalations between Israel and Hezbollah cannot be ignored. The situation remains fluid, and the actions taken by all parties involved in this intricate conflict will significantly shape the region’s future.

