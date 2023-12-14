Was Putin’s Q&A Session a Kremlin Manipulation Tactic?

During Vladimir Putin’s annual question-and-answer session, something unusual occurred. A series of SMS messages, seemingly sent by ordinary Russians, posed tough questions about the challenging lives many people lead in Russia. While some speculated that these messages had somehow slipped past the Kremlin’s censors, others believed they were part of a deliberate plan.

The Kremlin propagandists spun the situation, suggesting that these awkward questions were evidence of a free and open society, contrary to the dictatorship that critics often claim Putin has created. According to Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin speechwriter, this indicated an attempt by the organizers to minimize censorship.

However, amidst the mix of questions, one message stood out. It directly criticized Putin, calling attention to the issues plaguing the country. The message cleverly begged for the President’s help while predicting potential catastrophe if he failed to intervene. It appeared as if Putin was conversing with himself, with his messiah complex and desire to deflect complaints regarding the Ukraine invasion.

There is a possibility that these critical messages were intentionally crafted by the Kremlin to promote the image of free speech in Russia. While the Kremlin has imposed strict regulations on protests and criticism of Putin’s actions, they understand the importance of presenting an illusion of democracy to both the Russian public and the world. With the upcoming presidential election in March, Putin seeks to maintain the support and adoration of ordinary Russians.

This tactic of subterfuge is not new. In 2017, a similar situation arose during Putin’s question-and-answer session. Critical messages were posted on the live feed but were carefully controlled and focused on domestic policies. Sources who worked on the 2017 program revealed that all questions and SMS messages had been pre-approved as part of a Kremlin plot. The messages were carefully filtered, ensuring they advanced the desired narrative.

Given the Kremlin’s track record of deception, it is plausible to view Putin’s recent Q&A session as a disinformation project. By strategically manipulating the live feed with seemingly critical questions, the Kremlin seeks to project an image of transparency and openness, even if it is far from the reality experienced by many Russians.

