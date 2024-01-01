Electric Buses in Oslo Face Cold Weather Challenges: What Really Happened?

ADVERTISEMENT

Oslo’s much-anticipated fleet of electric buses has recently faced some challenges due to freezing temperatures, sparking concerns and debates about the feasibility of electric transportation in colder climates. However, the situation is not as dire as it seems.

Contrary to exaggerated social media claims and tabloid headlines, the electric buses in Oslo did not completely break down. Rather, there were some temporary disruptions to the bus schedule, with an average of 50 to 100 departures being cancelled out of over 4,000 daily departures for a few days.

Ruter, the company operating the electric buses, acknowledged a few issues with the range of the buses in cold weather. However, they quickly addressed the problem by adjusting the charging shifts and fixing the charging infrastructure. Consequently, the fleet of electric buses in Oslo continues to operate as usual.

So, why are electric vehicles affected by cold weather? The impact of cold weather on electric vehicles (EVs) includes a decrease in range and longer charging times. This is because low temperatures slow down the chemical reactions within the batteries that generate power. In fact, a parked EV can lose up to 30-40% of its range at -12 degrees Celsius before it even begins its route.

Moreover, electric vehicles need to use extra energy to heat the interior for driver and passenger comfort, which further reduces the available range. Unlike internal combustion engines, which produce heat as a byproduct, EVs rely on alternative means to generate heat, drawing more power from the battery.

While operating a fleet of electric buses in countries like Norway may present some challenges, it is not impossible. Anna Stefanopoulou, a professor of mechanical engineering, explains that it requires careful planning and organization. Buses should remain plugged in before starting their routes, and ideally, they should be charged overnight. By doing so, the batteries can start the day at their maximum range.

To mitigate the impact of cold weather, transit authorities can also adjust routes or equip the buses with diesel heaters during the colder months. However, this solution contradicts Oslo’s ambition to achieve zero-emission public transportation by 2024.

Though fully decarbonizing transportation is a complex task, it is crucial to recognize the progress being made while acknowledging the challenges that still exist. Adverse publicity against electrification efforts may hinder future advancements. Therefore, a balanced understanding of the improvements and shortcomings is essential to continue the transition to sustainable transportation.

FAQs:

Q: Did all the electric buses in Oslo break down due to cold weather?

A: No, the electric buses in Oslo did not break down completely. There were some temporary disruptions to the bus schedule, but the fleet continues to operate.

Q: How did the cold weather affect the electric buses?

A: The cold weather reduced the range of the buses and increased their charging time. It also increased energy consumption for interior heating, further reducing the available range.

Q: Can electric buses operate effectively in colder climates like Norway?

A: While there are challenges, it is possible to operate electric buses successfully in colder climates with proper planning and organization. Adjustments to charging schedules and routes can mitigate the impact of cold weather.

Q: Why not install diesel heaters in the buses to compensate for the range loss?

A: Installing diesel heaters would go against Oslo’s goal of achieving zero-emission public transportation. It is a trade-off between maintaining the schedule and reducing emissions.

Q: Is the transition to electric transportation feasible in the long term?

A: While there are challenges to overcome, continuous improvements in technology and planning can pave the way for a sustainable and decarbonized transportation system.