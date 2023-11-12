New Article: Captagon: A Dark Connection to Terrorist Attacks

Captagon, the so-called jihadi drug, has been linked once again to a series of brutal attacks. Recent reports suggest that Hamas terrorists may have been under the influence of this synthetic stimulant during the devastating assaults on Israel. While official confirmation is yet to be made, Israeli security officials have uncovered evidence that points to the presence of Captagon on some of the Hamas militants.

Unlike other drugs, Captagon is known to provide its users with a false sense of hope and courage. It has been a notorious staple among Islamic State fighters for years, giving them almost superhuman abilities. This includes the ability to stay awake and focused for extended periods without food, as well as eliminate fear and hunger during prolonged conflicts. The drug seems to unlock a level of brutality and cruelty that is hard to comprehend for ordinary human beings.

Initially developed in Germany in the 1960s, Captagon was once used as an official pharmaceutical product to address various disorders and conditions such as hyperactivity disorders, narcolepsy, and depression. However, due to its addictive properties, the drug was phased out and banned in many countries. Yet, by 2016, the black market manufacturing of Captagon had skyrocketed in the Arabian peninsula and North Africa, making it easily accessible and affordable.

Millions of black market Captagon tablets are seized annually, making up a significant portion of global amphetamines seizures. The drug has become a lucrative business, with estimates suggesting it is a multibillion-dollar industry in the Middle East. Syria has emerged as the predominant producer, responsible for approximately 80% of the world’s supply. This has become a concerning financial lifeline for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, as well as Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group supported by Iran.

While Captagon is not widely produced or available in the United States, its use by forces attacking U.S. troops in the Middle East has raised alarm at the highest levels of the U.S. government. Efforts are being made to disrupt the global Captagon trafficking networks, with a particular focus on the Syrian trafficking network that operates across 17 countries.

The potential link between Captagon and terrorist attacks provides a chilling realization of the impact this drug can have on individuals and societies. It forces us to confront the disturbing reality that substances like Captagon can transform ordinary individuals into remorseless perpetrators of violence. As authorities continue to investigate the role of Captagon in the recent attacks, it is crucial that international efforts intensify to dismantle the illegal networks responsible for its production and distribution.

