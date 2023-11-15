Newly Revealed Letter Indicates Pope Pius XII’s Knowledge of the Holocaust

In a recent discovery, a letter found in the Vatican archives suggests that Pope Pius XII had knowledge of the Nazi’s systematic extermination of Jews during the Holocaust as early as 1942. The yellowed, typewritten letter was written by Father Lother Koenig, a Jesuit and anti-Nazi resistance member, and was addressed to Father Robert Leiber, the pope’s personal secretary. Previously, the Holy See’s official position was that they had vague and unverified information about the Holocaust. However, this newly revealed letter contradicts that stance.

The significance of this letter cannot be understated. It was found by an in-house Vatican archivist and made public with the encouragement of Holy See officials. According to Vatican archivist Giovanni Coco, the letter is of enormous importance as it reveals that the Catholic Church in Germany had exact and detailed knowledge of the atrocities being committed against Jews in labor camps, which were referred to as “SS-furnaces.” The letter specifically mentions the Belzec camp, where thousands of Poles and Jews were being killed on a daily basis.

Furthermore, the letter alludes to the existence of other correspondence between Koenig and Leiber regarding Auschwitz and Dachau, suggesting that additional evidence of the Vatican’s knowledge of the Holocaust may still be uncovered. This discovery challenges both supporters and detractors of Pope Pius XII. Supporters argue that he worked discreetly to assist Jews, while detractors claim that his silence on the matter was a failure of courage and leadership.

The release of this letter showcases the Vatican’s commitment to transparency. It aligns with Pope Francis’ statement that “the Church is not afraid of history” when he ordered the opening of the wartime archives in 2019. Scholars and experts, such as Suzanne Brown-Fleming and David Kertzer, have praised the Vatican’s willingness to carefully assess historical documents related to Pius and the Holocaust. Brown-Fleming, director of International Academic Programs at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, emphasizes the importance of a scientific perspective in evaluating the newly revealed information.

To delve deeper into this topic, a major conference on Pope Pius XII and the Holocaust is scheduled to take place next month. The conference, organized by Catholic and Jewish organizations, as well as the US State Department and Holocaust research groups, aims to further explore the role of Pius XII during this dark period in history.

