Israel Strikes Hamas Targets in Northern Gaza; Ground Forces Enter the Strip

Israel launched a series of airstrikes in northern Gaza overnight on Friday, targeting over 150 underground tunnels and bunkers belonging to the Hamas terror group. The military also confirmed that they had conducted a limited ground incursion into Gaza, with tanks and other forces pushing into the Strip. The airstrikes resulted in numerous explosions over Gaza City, with the Israel Defense Forces reporting the deaths of several Hamas terrorists in the attacks.

Among those killed was Issam Abu Rukbeh, the head of Hamas’s aerial array. Abu Rukbeh was responsible for managing the terror group’s drone operations and air defenses. He played a significant role in planning and executing the terrorist attacks on October 7th, which involved paragliders and drone strikes on IDF observation posts.

Additionally, the commander of Hamas’s naval forces of the Gaza City Brigade, Rateb Abu Sahiban, was killed in an overnight airstrike. He had planned and commanded a failed infiltration attempt via the sea on October 24th.

The ground forces, including infantry, combat engineering forces, and tanks, remained inside Gaza on Saturday morning. The IDF released footage showing the operations conducted overnight and into Saturday morning. The military stated that it would soon assess the next stages of the operation, which could include expanding ground operations, pausing the raid, or implementing different plans.

In a humanitarian effort, the IDF announced that significantly more aid would be allowed to enter the southern Gaza Strip from Egypt. The hope is that providing additional supplies, such as food, water, and medical resources, will encourage Palestinians to leave the northern part of the Strip for the south.

Israel has emphasized its focus on targeting Gaza City and other areas in northern Gaza, where Hamas is known to have its main bases and extensive underground installations. The IDF has refused to allow fuel into the Gaza Strip, as it claims Hamas uses it to fuel the fighting against Israel.

Reports from Gaza have been limited due to the collapse of internet and phone services. The Palestinian telecom provider stated that the bombardment caused a complete disruption of all communication services. As a result, casualty reports and details of the ground incursions have been inaccessible. However, satellite phones continue to function.

In one of the few reports to come out of Gaza, a BBC reporter described the situation as “total chaos” and highlighted the scale of the bombardment. The IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed that the Air Force was significantly striking underground targets and that ground forces were expanding their activities.

Israeli and U.S. officials have clarified that the current operations are not the large-scale offensive that had been expected. The ongoing activities are considered limited in nature, rather than the comprehensive operation to dismantle Hamas that had been anticipated since the October 7th attacks by the terror group.