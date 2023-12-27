Long-lasting Conflict with Hamas Shows No Signs of Resolution, Israel Warns as UN Raises Concerns

Israel has issued a warning that its ongoing conflict with Hamas is expected to continue for an extended period of time, emphasizing that there are no quick solutions in dismantling a terrorist organization. The military chief, Herzi Halevi, stated in a televised address that determined and persistent fighting will be necessary to achieve their objectives, even if it takes several months.
The United Nations has expressed alarm over Israeli airstrikes, which have resulted in the deaths of over 100 Palestinians within just two days in the war-torn Gaza strip. The continuous bombardment of Gaza by Israeli forces has drawn grave concern from the UN Human Rights office, urging Israeli forces to take all available measures to protect civilians.
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined three prerequisites for the attainment of peace in the region. He emphasized the need to dismantle Hamas, demilitarize Gaza, and deradicalize Palestinian society. However, achieving these objectives remains highly contentious and challenging.
The conflict between Israel and Hamas dates back to October 7, when cross-border attacks by Hamas resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people in border towns and the abduction of around 240 individuals. In response, Israel launched a counteroffensive, leading to the death of approximately 21,000 Palestinians in Gaza.
While Israel’s military actions are aimed at weakening Hamas, international concerns have been raised regarding the safety and well-being of innocent civilians. Approximately 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced, with many seeking refuge in southern regions. The ongoing conflict has led to severe shortages of crucial resources such as water, food, fuel, and medicine, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.
