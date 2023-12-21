New Developments on the Left Bank of Dnipro River: Ukrainian Forces Defend Against Enemy Attacks

Ukrainian forces successfully defended against a series of enemy attacks on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided an update on the situation, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by Ukrainian troops.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian aircraft targeted multiple areas where Russian military personnel, weapons, and equipment were concentrated. They also successfully intercepted a Kh-59 guided missile with their air defenses. In addition, Ukrainian rocket forces struck two areas containing enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as six artillery pieces.

Unfortunately, the enemy launched a significant number of attacks, including missile strikes, air strikes, and MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) attacks. These assaults targeted both Ukrainian troops and civilian areas. Tragically, civilians were injured, and private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged or destroyed.

The General Staff emphasized the difficult operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine, with a total of 89 combat clashes occurring across the front on Wednesday alone. The enemy’s objective of driving Ukrainian units out of the left bank of the Dnipro River remains unchanged. Despite facing 29 unsuccessful assaults, Ukrainian forces stood their ground, repelling the enemy and inflicting significant losses.

“Our units continue to hold their positions and launch counterstrikes against the enemy,” stated the General Staff.

FAQs

What is the Dnipro River?

The Dnipro River is one of the major rivers in Europe, flowing through Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine. It significantly contributes to the economic and cultural life of the region.

The Kh-59 is an air-to-surface guided missile developed by the Soviet Union. It is designed to strike ground targets with high precision.

MLRS stands for Multiple Launch Rocket System. It is a type of mobile rocket artillery system capable of firing multiple rockets simultaneously.

