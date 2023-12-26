Update on the Conflict: Ukrainian Forces Stand Strong Against Russian Invaders

In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian Defense Forces have maintained their defenses in the Marinka sector, thwarting the advances of the Russian invaders near Novomykhailivka. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently released a statement on Facebook, highlighting the resilience of the Ukrainian troops.

Over the past day, there have been a total of 76 combats on the front lines. In the Kherson region, Russian occupiers persistently attempted to push Ukrainian forces out of their positions along the left bank of the Dnipro River. However, these assault actions were met with a strong resistance, leading to significant losses on the enemy’s side. The Ukrainian units remain firmly rooted in their defense positions, successfully recaptured areas, and continue to inflict damage on the opposing forces.

The Ukrainian Air Force contributed to the efforts by launching precise strikes on four clusters of Russian personnel, ammunition, and military equipment. Furthermore, Ukrainian missile units targeted four enemy personnel clusters, ammunition depots, and surface-to-air missile systems, successfully neutralizing these threats.

Despite facing resistance from the Ukrainian forces, Russian troops retaliated with one missile strike and 19 air strikes. They also resorted to firing multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Ukrainian positions and settlements a staggering 30 times. The effects of these attacks include casualties among civilians, as well as damage to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

Across different directions, the operational situation has remained largely unchanged. No enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia regions. However, certain Belarusian units have been observed fulfilling their tasks along the border areas neighboring Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the Russian invaders maintain a military presence along the border regions. These incursions are accompanied by sabotage activities and frequent shelling of border settlements from Russia’s territory. Over 20 settlements in Sumy and Kharkiv regions have experienced artillery and mortar strikes originating from Russian forces.

The Kupiansk direction has also witnessed enemy attacks, but the Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled six of them near the Kharkiv region’s Synkivka. Russian attempts to break through Ukraine’s defense lines have been futile, although approximately 10 settlements have endured artillery and mortar strikes from the enemy.

Similarly, Ukrainian warriors in the Lyman direction have repelled 24 enemy attacks near the Luhansk region’s Serebrianske forestry, Bilohorivka, and Donetsk region’s Vesele. These assaults are characterized by Russian attempts to breach Ukraine’s defense lines. Over 10 settlements have suffered from enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

Ukrainian forces in the Bakhmut direction have bravely defended against four enemy attacks near the Donetsk region’s Bohdanivka. These attacks have resulted in artillery and mortar strikes affecting approximately 10 settlements.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian warriors have displayed resilience by repelling 20 enemy attacks east of the Donetsk region’s Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, and Avdiivka. An additional 12 attacks near Nevelske and Pervomaiske were also successfully defended against. While the Russian forces launched an air strike near Novobakhmutivka, the Ukrainian defenses remained intact. Approximately 10 settlements have been impacted by artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian forces effectively repelled three Russian attacks near the Donetsk region’s Staromaiorske. Like in other areas, enemy artillery and mortar strikes have caused damage to approximately 10 settlements.

Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction successfully defended against two enemy attacks near the Zaporizhzhia region’s Robotyne. Despite the Russian troops’ attempts, they were unable to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders from their positions. Around 20 settlements have suffered from artillery and mortar strikes.

The Kherson direction also experienced artillery strikes launched by Russian occupiers. The affected locations include the Kherson region’s Tiahynka and Antonivka, the city of Kherson, as well as the Mykolaiv region’s Solonchaky and Kutsurub.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, with both sides firmly holding their ground. The Ukrainian forces demonstrate unwavering determination to defend their territory and protect civilians. As the situation develops, further updates will be provided to keep the public informed.

