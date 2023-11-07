The conflict between Ukraine’s Defense Forces and Russian troops has intensified further, leaving a wake of destruction and casualties. In a recent report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it was revealed that there have been thirty military clashes within the past day alone.

The impact of this ongoing conflict is devastating, with Russian forces launching numerous airstrikes, missile strikes, and artillery attacks in various directions across Ukraine. The General Staff emphasizes that the threat of missile and air strikes persists throughout the country, putting civilians at risk and causing significant damage to residential homes and civil infrastructure.

The situation remains dire in several regions. In the Sumy region’s Volfyne and Kostiantynivka, Russian troops launched air strikes, affecting over 25 settlements. The Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions have also faced heavy mortar and artillery strikes, leaving many more communities in ruins.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces, however, have stood their ground in several directions. In the Bakhmut direction, they successfully repelled Russian attacks near Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka, despite enduring heavy artillery strikes. Similar resilience was seen in the Avdiivka and Marinka directions, as Ukrainian forces held back Russian offensives and protected nearby settlements.

The conflict has escalated to such an extent that the enemy is resorting to disturbing tactics to hide their losses. Mobile crematoriums have been reported to operate in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, using them to dispose of the casualties discreetly. The presence of these crematoriums has resulted in an eerie and unsettling smell of corpses, particularly at night, troubling the local residents.

Furthermore, Ukraine’s Air Force has actively engaged in targeting enemy personnel and military equipment. In a series of strikes, they hit clusters of artillery systems and disrupted the enemy’s operations.

As the conflict rages on, it is evident that the toll it takes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and population cannot be ignored. The international community must come together to find a diplomatic solution and help restore peace to the region.