In the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have engaged in 59 combat clashes with Russian invaders, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The situation remains challenging, with casualties among civilians and damage to residential areas and infrastructure.

Ukraine’s Air Force has launched strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition, military equipment clusters, and surface-to-air missile systems. They also successfully attacked Russia’s large landing ship, Novocherkassk. On the other hand, Russian troops have initiated missile strikes, air strikes, and multiple launch rocket system attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In different directions, Ukrainian forces have repelled enemy attacks and defended against Russian artillery and mortar strikes. Russian invaders have maintained a military presence along the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russian territory.

While the conflict remains intense, Ukrainian warriors continue to hold their defense lines and inflict damage on enemy positions. Despite Russian occupiers’ attempts to push Ukrainian defenders out of their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River, Ukrainian forces have met them with a strong resistance and inflicted significant losses.

The situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains unchanged, with no enemy offensive groupings detected in certain areas. However, the operational situation is particularly challenging in regions such as Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk, where over 20 settlements have been affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

As the conflict persists, both sides continue to engage in combat, and the toll on civilians and infrastructure continues to rise. The international community closely monitors the situation, hoping for a peaceful resolution to this ongoing conflict.

