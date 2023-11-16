War Sanctions Against Russia Reveal Deepening Divisions Among G20 Nations

In the midst of the G20 summit, tensions are rising as the impact of war sanctions against Russia widens the divide among member countries. The United States, along with its allies in the Group of Seven (G7), continues to assert that economic punishments on Moscow have successfully restricted its revenue. However, some leading rich and developing nations are skeptical and resistant to these efforts.

Fractures within the G20 have become more apparent, and alliances are forming among countries that have long been resistant to U.S.-led sanctions on Russia. While the Russian economy has experienced growth, China and Russia have formed a “no limits” partnership of their own. Additionally, the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) are striving to increase their use of local currencies instead of relying on the U.S. dollar.

During the G20 summit, there is also a significant focus on the budding closeness between the United States and India. Both nations share concerns about China’s military and economic assertiveness. However, navigating negotiations over securing food and energy supplies for developing countries will be challenging amidst the fragmented economic and political environment.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to India comes at a time when tensions are high. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear that a landmark deal allowing Ukraine to export grain safely through the Black Sea will not be restored until Western demands on Moscow’s agricultural exports are met. Putin claims that promises to remove obstacles to Russian food and fertilizer exports have not been honored. This serves as a bargaining chip for Russia to reduce Western sanctions.

The G20’s ability to work collectively has been hindered due to various factors, including the war in Ukraine and nations weaponizing currencies and commodities. While challenges exist, there is agreement on the importance of enabling energy and food flow, particularly for developing nations. Yellen’s focus during her trip will be imposing severe costs on Russia while mitigating global spillovers. Strengthening food security through changes to multilateral development banks and replenishing the International Fund for Agricultural Development will also be emphasized.

There are risks associated with the increasing fragmentation in the global economy. The International Monetary Fund estimates that greater international trade restrictions could reduce global economic output by as much as 7% over the long term. Despite Western sanctions, trade between China and Russia has grown, and China’s yuan has replaced the U.S. dollar as Russia’s most traded currency.

Russia and China’s efforts to expand trading in their local currencies demonstrate a desire to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar. Developing nations are becoming increasingly concerned about the U.S.’ ability to impose sanctions on its rivals through the influence of the dollar. In response, the BRICS nations launched the New Development Bank in 2015 as an alternative to Western-dominated financial institutions.

It is essential for the G20 to acknowledge and understand the origins of their differences. While realistic expectations are necessary, having a platform where the world’s largest economies can meet and discuss these disparities carries significant benefits.

FAQ

What are war sanctions?

War sanctions are economic measures imposed on a country engaged in an armed conflict as a way to exert pressure and influence outcomes.

What is the G20 summit?

The G20 summit is an annual gathering of the world’s major economies, including developed and developing nations, to discuss global economic issues and coordinate policies.

What is the Group of Seven (G7)?

The G7 is a group of seven major industrialized nations, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom. They meet regularly to discuss economic issues and coordinate policies.

What are the BRICS nations?

The BRICS nations refer to Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. These countries are considered to be emerging economies with significant potential for growth and influence in the global economy.

What is the significance of the U.S. dollar in global trade?

The U.S. dollar is a dominant currency in international trade and is widely used for transactions and as a reserve currency. Its influence allows the United States to use economic sanctions as a tool against its rivals.