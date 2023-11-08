Ukraine’s Strategic Imperative: Technology and Priorities in the Face of War with Russia

The war between Ukraine and Russia has entered a new phase, characterized by static and exhausting battles. While this may seem advantageous to Russia, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, General Zaluzhnyi, believes that with the right technological capabilities, Ukraine can turn the tide in its favor.

One of the key priorities for Ukraine’s Armed Forces is to gain air superiority. Control of the skies is crucial for large-scale ground operations, encompassing both manned aircraft and drones. However, Ukraine currently faces a significant disadvantage in the air against Russia, hindering its ability to make advances on the ground.

Another critical capability needed by Ukraine is effective radio-electronic warfare. General Zaluzhnyi highlights that electronic warfare is pivotal in countering the threat of enemy drones. Unfortunately, Russia has invested heavily in modernizing its electronic warfare forces, surpassing Ukraine in this domain. To bridge this gap, Ukraine requires greater access to electronic intelligence from its allies.

Counter-battery fire, the destruction of enemy artillery, is of paramount importance in this war. Artillery, missile, and rocket fire form a significant portion of military tasks. While Ukraine initially demonstrated success in engaging Russian artillery with Western weapons, Russian advancements in electronic warfare equipment have diminished the effectiveness of Ukrainian counter-battery capabilities. Ukraine calls for the provision of better artillery-reconnaissance equipment from its partners to locate Russian guns.

The vast extent of Russian minefields presents a formidable challenge for Ukrainian forces. Existing Western supplies have proven insufficient, as Russia quickly replenishes minefields whenever they are breached. Ukraine needs innovative technology, including smoke-projection systems, radar-like sensors, and specialized equipment like tunnel excavators, to effectively counter Russian mine barriers.

Lastly, Ukraine must prioritize the building up of its reserves. With limited capacity to train reserves on its own soil, Ukraine faces the need to spare frontline soldiers, potential attacks on training facilities, and loopholes in conscription obligations. Efforts are underway to expand the category of citizens eligible for military service, implement a single register, and introduce a “combat internship” program to train mobilized military personnel in experienced frontline units.

In conclusion, Ukraine acknowledges the challenges it faces in this positional war with Russia. However, by focusing on technology and prioritizing air superiority, electronic warfare capabilities, counter-battery fire, mine-breaching technology, and reserve mobilization, Ukraine aims to shift the balance of power in its favor. With innovative approaches and support from allies, Ukraine believes it can transform this war of position into one of maneuver.