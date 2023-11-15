War in Ukraine: Renewed Conflict and EU Support amidst Russian Attacks

Source: [Domain]

In the midst of intensified conflict in Ukraine, Russian attacks have caused significant civilian casualties. Over the past day, at least 14 civilians were wounded due to these attacks, according to officials. The situation has prompted renewed concerns about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

New Attacks and Casualties

Yurii Malashko, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, reported that nine people were wounded when a Russian rocket struck the village of Zarichne. This attack was just one of many that targeted 26 cities and settlements in the region. The use of artillery, mortars, drones, warplanes, and tanks has escalated the violence in the Kherson region, where five more people were wounded.

Fortunately, in the city of Nikopol, located near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, no injuries were reported despite coming under fire.

Risks to Infrastructure

Further west, in the annexed Crimean Peninsula, reports of air defense missiles being fired in the city of Kerch have raised concerns about potential damage to critical infrastructure. Fragments from the missiles fell on a shipyard, but details about the extent of the damage remain scarce. The bridge connecting Kerch to Russia’s Krasnodar region, which is crucial for the transport of vital supplies, has previously been targeted in significant attacks.

European Union’s Support

Amidst these escalating tensions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The focus of their talks centered on Ukraine’s path to joining the European Union and discussing how Russia should be held accountable for its aggressive actions.

Von der Leyen commended Ukraine’s progress and acknowledged the challenging circumstances in which the country is simultaneously fighting a war while implementing significant reforms. This visit is particularly timely as the European Commission is preparing to present a report on the potential enlargement of the EU, and Ukraine’s progress will be highlighted in the context of its bid for membership in the bloc.

