War in Ukraine Raises Concerns about Armenia’s Security, Shaking Russia’s Influence

Amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed doubts about Russia’s ability to ensure the security of its ally, Armenia. In an interview with Politico, Pashinyan highlighted the strain on Moscow’s resources due to its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, leading to concerns about Armenia’s safety.

This criticism from Yerevan reflects a significant shift in the region, suggesting that the Kremlin’s influence is waning. With much of its forces committed to the war in Ukraine, Russia’s ability to protect its allies is being questioned.

Pashinyan also revealed that Armenia intends to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC). This decision could potentially pose a challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as an outstanding ICC warrant against him could lead to his arrest if he visits Armenia.

The Armenian Prime Minister further emphasized that since the start of the conflict, Moscow has been careful not to jeopardize its relationship with Azerbaijan and its close ally, Turkey. The strategic importance of these countries to Russia has intensified, which has come at the expense of Armenia’s interests.

The recent sealing-off of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, a vital link between Armenia and the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, serves as evidence of Russia’s diminishing influence in the region. Pashinyan believes that the Russian peacekeepers, who were supposed to ensure stability, have failed in their mission.

In an effort to reduce dependence on other nations, Pashinyan advocates for greater self-reliance for Armenia. He opposes the idea of Armenia becoming a proxy state or getting caught in the middle of conflicts between Western and Eastern powers or between the North and South.

As the war in Ukraine continues, the concerns raised by Pashinyan shed light on the changing dynamics and power struggles in the region. Armenia’s reevaluation of its foreign policy and quest for independence highlight the complex challenges faced by countries caught in the midst of geopolitical tensions.

