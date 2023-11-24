In a recent turn of events, Russia has unleashed a series of relentless attacks on the town of Avdiivka, further intensifying the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers on the ground, sharing their experiences on social media, had sensed a brewing storm prior to the assault. The situation escalated rapidly, with masses of Russian infantry pouring into Ukrainian fire, wave after wave, in what is being referred to as the “third wave” of attacks.

The Ukrainian soldiers are now facing a harrowing reality on the battlefield. The scenes are nothing short of chaos, as the fields are strewn with the fallen. One Ukrainian deputy commander, who goes by the name “Oleksandr,” spoke of the relentless onslaught, with Russian forces continuously attempting to break their lines through ceaseless waves of attacks. The gravity of the situation can be likened to a scene from a zombie movie, according to a drone operator known as “Trauma.”

In response to the aggression, Ukrainian forces have employed various weapons and tactics, including artillery, mortars, grenades, drones, and cannons fired from Bradley fighting vehicles. Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavski shed light on the extent of the losses suffered by the enemy. According to Tarnavski’s post on Telegram, the Russian forces have already lost 8 tanks and more than 700 soldiers. In the Tavria Air Defense Forces operational zone alone, the enemy conducted 11 airstrikes, engaged in 56 combat encounters, and fired a staggering 973 artillery shells.

Despite the intense attacks, Ukrainian defenders are resolutely holding their ground in the Avdiivka direction, as confirmed by Tarnavski. Efforts to repel the enemy’s tanks and protect their wounded soldiers remain ongoing, as exemplified by a courageous female combat medic from the 47th Mechanized Brigade who can be seen in a dramatic video assisting an injured soldier in the heat of battle.

The aftermath of the clashes has also seen significant destruction of enemy military equipment. Tarnavski reported that a total of 51 items of military equipment, including tanks, anti-aircraft guns, artillery systems, and vehicles, were destroyed or damaged. Additionally, four crucial enemy facilities and two ammunition depots were successfully targeted.

While the situation in Avdiivka remains fluid and highly volatile, Ukraine maintains its unwavering determination to defend its territory and protect its people. The battle against Russian aggression continues, demanding immense courage and resilience from the Ukrainian soldiers who stand at the forefront of this conflict.

