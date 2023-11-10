Ukraine’s Strategic Approach to Conflict with Russia: Focusing on Attrition

The recent escalation of conflict in Ukraine’s Avdiivka region has brought to light the strategic approach adopted by Ukrainian forces in their bid to regain control from Russia. While Russian troops launched a substantial local counterattack, attempting to encircle the eastern front line, Ukraine has chosen a different path.

Unlike Russia, which seeks to make major territorial gains, Ukraine’s strategy is centered around attrition. Ukrainian officials have stated that their goal is to gradually reduce the combat effectiveness of the Russian army through continuous and sustained engagement, rather than attempting to reclaim large territories at once.

Since June, when Ukraine launched its offensive, they have stockpiled Western-supplied weapons and prepared assault battalions. While their progress may have been slow, they have managed to gain ground at a steady pace. However, this progress has come at a cost, with Ukraine experiencing losses of troops and Western equipment.

In parts of the northeast region of Kharkiv, Russian forces have claimed to have gained ground. However, the central sector between the occupied cities of Luhansk and Donetsk has seen relatively little change in the contact lines since the summer of 2022. This is when Russia’s last major ground offensive lost momentum after capturing Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

The focus on attrition signifies Ukraine’s commitment to wearing down the Russian forces over time, rather than engaging in large-scale battles for territory. By employing this strategy, Ukraine aims to make the Russian army combat ineffective and reduce its ability to sustain large-scale offensives.

The recent events in Avdiivka highlight the ongoing struggle between Ukraine and Russia, showcasing the different approaches taken by each side. While Russian forces launched multiple assaults accompanied by air strikes, Ukrainian resistance has managed to hold the line, avoiding significant territorial losses.

It remains to be seen how effective Ukraine’s attrition strategy will be in the long run, but it underscores their determination to resist Russian aggression and regain control over their territory on their own terms.