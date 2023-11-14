A Look Back: 40th Memorial of the Beirut Attack

At a solemn ceremony held in North Carolina, the sacrifices of the 241 U.S. service members who lost their lives in the tragic terrorist attack in Lebanon 40 years ago were remembered. The event served as a poignant reminder of the bravery and dedication of the Marines who served in Beirut.

The Marine commandant, General Eric Smith, delivered a powerful message during his keynote address. While acknowledging the current tensions in the Middle East, he emphasized the need to protect the Marine expeditionary unit deployed in the region near Israel. Rather than using direct quotes, a statement was made emphasizing the readiness of the Marines to respond to any threats they may encounter.

The ceremony in North Carolina holds special significance as it is an annual tradition to honor the fallen. The granite wall, engraved with the names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, serves as a lasting memorial to their service. The event featured speakers and musicians who paid tribute to both the fallen and the surviving members of the unit that suffered heavy losses four decades ago.

In the midst of heightened tensions between Israel and Hamas, concerns about the safety of U.S. service members in the region were evident in the speeches delivered during the ceremony. The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, consisting of approximately 2,400 Marines and sailors, altered its course to sail towards the East Mediterranean due to the outbreak of conflict. While their specific mission remains undisclosed, they stand prepared to respond to any potential threats.

Similar to the battalion that experienced immense losses in Lebanon in 1983, the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit is part of II Marine Expeditionary Force, based at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. General Smith alluded to their presence in the area, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining peace while concurrently being prepared to defend if necessary.

Apart from paying tribute to the fallen, General Smith also acknowledged the upcoming deployment of the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines as part of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. He hinted that their deployment may be expedited due to the unfolding situation in the Middle East.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro underscored the significance of the U.S.’s continued presence in the Middle East to combat terrorism and maintain global peace and stability. The lasting impact of the peacekeepers’ mission in Lebanon in 1983 was echoed as an example of the ongoing commitment to bring stability to the region.

The commemorative ceremonies planned by the U.S. and French embassies in Beirut faced modifications due to the current unrest in the area. However, the U.S. embassy held a ceremony and Marines planted a grove in honor of the fallen, despite the State Department’s recommendation for U.S. citizens to leave Lebanon.

Retired Col. Tim Geraghty, who led the Marines in Beirut in 1983, acknowledged the ongoing havoc caused by the culprits responsible for the attack. He singled out Iran as one of the instigators of continued violence in the region. His heartfelt message emphasized that the fallen peacekeepers will never be forgotten.

FAQ:

Q: What was the purpose of the ceremony in North Carolina?

A: The ceremony was held to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Beirut attack and honor the 241 U.S. service members who lost their lives.

Q: Why were there concerns about the safety of U.S. service members in the Middle East?

A: Tensions between Israel and Hamas had escalated, prompting worries about the safety of U.S. service members deployed in the region.

Q: Who are the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit?

A: The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit consists of approximately 2,400 Marines and sailors who are prepared to respond to potential threats in the area.

Q: What message did General Eric Smith convey during his keynote address?

A: General Smith emphasized the readiness of the Marine expeditionary unit and the need to protect them from any potential threats they may face in the region.

Q: What impact did the peacekeepers’ mission in Lebanon have?

A: The peacekeepers’ mission in Lebanon in 1983 highlighted the ongoing commitment of the U.S. to combat terrorism and maintain peace and stability in the Middle East.

Source: Marine Corps Times – [Link to be inserted]