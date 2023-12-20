The Battle for Jabaliya: IDF Triumphs Over Hamas, Decimating Terrorist Operation

By Assistant

In a historic victory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have successfully gained full control of the neighborhood of Jabaliya in Gaza City. This triumph comes after heavy fighting and intense bombing, resulting in the destruction of Hamas’s military capabilities within the area.

Throughout the operation, the IDF discovered the extent of Hamas’s intricate tunnel network, which they have been tirelessly working to dismantle. The military has deployed additional troops, including an entire brigade and combat engineering forces, to southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, the new capital of terror according to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Their objective is to root out senior Hamas officials and expand the ground operation to other areas.

Brig. Gen. Itzik Cohen, commander of the 162nd Division, declared that Jabaliya is no longer the same as before. The IDF’s relentless efforts have resulted in the killing of hundreds of terrorists and the arrest of around 500 suspects involved in terror activities. The division estimates that approximately 1,000 Hamas terrorists have been eliminated within Jabaliya alone, with the homes of 57 of them destroyed.

Furthermore, the IDF has targeted Hamas training grounds, command centers, weapon production plants, and tunnels within the neighborhood. By doing so, they have significantly hampered Hamas’s operational abilities and dealt a considerable blow to their overall infrastructure.

The operation in Jabaliya has also revealed the level of deception employed by Hamas, as many terrorists were found hiding in hospitals and schools. The discovery of Hamas intelligence materials during the IDF’s operations has proven invaluable, providing crucial information that has aided in the continued success of the mission.

With the battle for Jabaliya won, the IDF’s determination remains strong. They understand that the fight against Hamas is far from over and have made it clear that they will take as long as needed to dismantle the terrorist organization entirely.

In their united effort to bring an end to the aggression in Gaza and secure the release of hostages, Israel continues to pursue diplomatic channels. They have recently held positive talks with the Prime Minister of Qatar and the US Central Intelligence Agency, exploring potential avenues for a ceasefire and the safe return of abductees.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, it is crucial to remember the immense toll it has taken. The IDF has lost brave soldiers in the line of duty, with three soldiers tragically losing their lives during the battle for Jabaliya. Additionally, over 7,800 Israelis have been injured, and thousands more have been displaced from their homes since the start of the war.

While the IDF’s progress in Jabaliya marks a significant victory, the war rages on. The Israeli nation remains united in prayer, charity, and good deeds, committed to not only rescuing their abducted citizens but also ensuring the long-term security and peace of their people.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Sources: Anash.org