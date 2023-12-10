War Threatens Latin America: Venezuela and Guyana Set to Meet Amid Territorial Dispute

A brewing conflict in South America has put Venezuela and Guyana at odds over the disputed Essequibo territory. The United States has thrown its support behind Guyana, conducting military exercises and flight operations with President Irfaan Ali’s armed forces. This has raised concerns about foreign military intervention in the region.

The dispute revolves around a heavily forested border territory known as the Essequibo River, which spans 160,000 square kilometers. Both countries claim ownership of this sparsely populated area, which was originally settled by an 1899 decision when Guyana was under British rule. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government rejects the boundaries drawn by colonial powers, calling them arbitrary.

The United States has long been opposed to Venezuela and has placed sanctions on the country since the days of late President Hugo Chavez. As tensions escalate, neighboring Brazil has also gotten involved by reinforcing its presence on the border with Venezuela to prevent any destabilization.

In an effort to find a peaceful resolution, President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela and President Mohamed Irfaan Ali of Guyana will meet in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This meeting, facilitated by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), aims to address the border dispute between the two nations.

One of the key issues driving the conflict is the discovery of massive oil and gas reserves in the offshore area near the Essequibo territory. Exxon Mobil, China’s CNOOC, and US Hess have already started oil production in Guyana, significantly boosting the country’s economy. Meanwhile, Venezuela’s oil production has suffered due to sanctions, corruption allegations, and infrastructure deterioration.

While Russia, a traditional ally of Venezuela, has taken a neutral position, it indirectly criticizes the United States for interfering in regional disputes. Russia believes that the matter should be resolved through diplomatic means between Venezuela and Guyana, without external involvement.

However, Venezuela finds itself relatively isolated in this conflict. It has diplomatic support from Russia but faces the possibility of military intervention from the US Southern Command if it chooses a more aggressive stance. Some foreign affairs experts speculate that Venezuela’s contention may be more with ExxonMobil, which it perceives as influencing the Guyanese government.

Amidst these tensions, it becomes clear that dialogue is necessary to prevent further escalation. By signaling their willingness to engage in discussions, Venezuela aims to convey its desire for a peaceful resolution to the territorial dispute with Guyana.