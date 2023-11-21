A Vision for a Respected Sovereignty: Exploring the Importance of the Quad

New Delhi: The Quad, an alliance comprising the United States, Japan, Australia, and India, plays a crucial role in the power balance of Southeast Asia. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasized the significance of the growing partnership between India and Australia within the Quad. She highlighted the shared commitment to democratic traditions, institutions, and the vision for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region where sovereignty is respected.

Wong acknowledged the importance of engaging with China while also underlining the purpose of the Quad. The group of countries comprising the Quad shares a collective viewpoint on the value of the international system, the rule of law, transparent trading arrangements, and the delivery of mutual benefits to the countries in the region. This partnership serves as a positive force in promoting common objectives.

The revival of the Quad in 2017 was instigated partly by China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. India, viewed by some as a potential counterweight to China, both in terms of economic strength and geopolitics, plays a significant role within the Quad.

When discussing China’s role in the region, Minister Wong emphasized Australia’s focus on the observance of international law. As a middle power, Australia relies heavily on the international system and recognizes the importance of countries such as India and Australia asserting the adherence to agreed-upon rules and norms.

The forthcoming meeting of the Quad in January holds promise for further discussions and collaborations. There are hopes that trade talks between India and Australia will be included in the agenda. However, Minister Wong acknowledged that there is work to be done. While an agreement between the two countries already exists, tackling sensitive issues within each economy will be crucial to nurturing a successful trade relationship.

