An Animator’s Powerful Depiction of Resilience and Hope Amidst Tragedy

Israeli animator Yoni Goodman has once again delved into the depths of difficult subjects with his latest creation, “Disaster.” In this 80-second masterpiece, Goodman tells the heart-wrenching story of teenage brothers Or and Yagil Yaakov, who were abducted from their home during a Hamas massacre. What sets this animation apart is the focus on resilience and hope, showcasing the strength of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

The film begins with a visualization of the approaching terrorists, highlighting the horrors experienced by the kibbutz community of Nir Oz on that fateful day in October. While the two boys, aged 12 and 16, were home asleep, their mother, Renana Gome, heard the terrifying incident unfolding over the phone. Goodman skillfully captures the brothers’ fear as Yagil desperately communicates with his mother while Or incredibly tries to hold the heavy safe room door shut against the intruders.

Gome’s narration in English adds a poignant layer to the story. She shares the details that make up the film, emphasizing the emotional journey she and her sons have been on. Gome’s decision to narrate in English reveals her hope that the film’s wider reach may bring attention to their plight and potentially aid in their safe return.

Goodman’s artistic choice to avoid visualizing terror in the film was intentional. He recognizes the current saturation of visual atrocities committed by Hamas and aims to create a different experience that doesn’t instill fear but rather opens up dialogue surrounding emotions and resilience. Animation, he believes, is a powerful tool to convey these messages effectively.

While “Disaster” is rooted in tragedy, its ultimate focus is on resilience and the indomitable spirit of the human soul. This animation serves as a testament to the strength and determination of those affected by such horrific events. It is a reminder that even in the face of darkness, there is always room for hope, healing, and the possibility of a brighter future.

With “Disaster,” Yoni Goodman once again proves his ability to tackle difficult subjects with grace and sensitivity. Through his art, he offers a fresh and thought-provoking perspective that encourages empathy, understanding, and a renewed appreciation for the resilience of the human spirit.