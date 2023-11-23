The Impact of Inflation on Thanksgiving Dinner Costs

With the holiday season fast approaching, many Americans are starting to prepare for their Thanksgiving dinners. However, this year, rising inflation has had a noticeable impact on the cost of food items, leading some to question the effectiveness of the Biden administration’s economic policies.

The price index for poultry items, including turkey, has increased by nearly 30% compared to last November. While turkeys may not have the ability to soar, their prices certainly can. Additionally, prices for potatoes have risen by more than 12% since last Thanksgiving, and rolls are up over 27% from three years ago. Even the cost of butter, essential for spreading on those rolls, has risen by 25%.

To make matters worse, regular unleaded gasoline is approximately 70% more expensive than it was just three years ago. These cost increases directly impact the everyday lives of millions of Americans, particularly as their inflation-adjusted weekly earnings have fallen by roughly 5% since 2020.

Despite these rising costs, the Biden administration has launched a media blitz to promote their economic policies and claim credit for lower inflation. However, critics argue that the metrics used to support these claims are deliberately arbitrary. For example, Biden energy research advisor Amos Hochstein stated that gas prices are currently the lowest they have been since Thanksgiving of 2020. Critics argue that using this specific point in time as a benchmark is misleading and does not accurately represent the overall inflation trend.

Furthermore, liberal media pundits have praised the administration, claiming that the cost of Thanksgiving dinner has actually decreased. However, a recent survey of Americans reveals that 72% believed the cost of Thanksgiving dinner would be higher this year. According to the Farm Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average cost is expected to be $61.17, slightly lower than last year’s $64.05. While this may be good news compared to last year’s prices, it still represents a significant increase from previous years.

As Americans gather around the Thanksgiving table, the impact of inflation on the cost of their meals serves as a reminder that economic policies have real consequences on everyday life. While the Biden administration touts the successes of their economic agenda, many Americans are grappling with the tangible effects of rising prices. As a result, it is no surprise that President Biden’s approval ratings remain low.

FAQ

Q: What is inflation?

A: Inflation refers to the general increase in prices of goods and services over a period of time, resulting in a decrease in the purchasing power of money.

Q: What is the price index?

A: The price index is a measure of the average price level of a basket of goods and services in an economy, relative to a base value.

Q: What is inflation-adjusted earnings?

A: Inflation-adjusted earnings, also known as real earnings, take into account the impact of inflation on wages, ensuring that the purchasing power of individuals’ earnings is accurately reflected.

Q: What is the Farm Bureau?

A: The Farm Bureau is an organization that represents American farmers and agricultural interests.

Sources:

– Wall Street Journal

– Fox News