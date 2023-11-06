EU Commissioner Warns Tech Executives: Misinformation on Social Media Platforms Could Lead to Severe Penalties

A recent series of letters from European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton to top tech executives, including Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Shou Zi Chew, has reiterated the potential financial penalties that social media platforms may face if they fail to counteract misinformation and hate speech as outlined in the new EU laws.

Breton’s letters urgently remind Meta, X (formerly known as Twitter), and TikTok of their obligations under the Digital Services Act (DSA) to combat misinformation. Violations of these laws can result in financial penalties of up to 6% of each company’s global revenue, posing a significant risk to their financial health. For Meta, this could mean a multi-billion-dollar penalty, while X and TikTok could face penalties in the hundreds of millions of dollars each.

In his communication with Elon Musk, Breton highlighted the EU’s awareness of illegal content and disinformation circulating on X and called on Musk to solidify his commitment to adhering to DSA regulations. Breton provided Zuckerberg with a 24-hour deadline to present Meta’s plan for addressing the influx of war-related misinformation and the presence of AI-generated posts carrying manipulated fake content.

Notably, Breton emphasized to Chew the particular need for TikTok to protect its younger audience from violent and graphic content. With reports of violent videos depicting hostage-taking widely circulating on TikTok, Breton stressed the platform’s obligation to implement appropriate safeguards.

The spread of misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war has created a complex challenge for social media platforms. Fabricated photos, video clips, and false claims have made it increasingly difficult for users to discern fact from fiction. However, Breton’s letters indicate the resolute approach the EU is taking to combat this issue, urging tech companies to take immediate action.

Despite the concerns raised in the letters, both X and Meta responded by affirming their commitment to addressing the issue of misinformation. X reported the removal or labeling of numerous posts since the outbreak of the war and emphasized their proactive approach to removing content that violates their policies.

As European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton remains steadfast in the enforcement of EU laws, social media platforms are now under pressure to take more significant steps to combat misinformation and protect their users from the detrimental effects of false content. Failure to do so could have dire financial consequences for these tech giants.