Welsh First Minister Announces Departure After Five Years in Office

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has revealed his intention to step down from his position after serving for five years. A new leader of the Welsh Labour party will be elected prior to Easter. Although there has been speculation about the impact of the backlash over the implementation of 20mph speed limits, Mr. Drakeford has clarified that it did not influence his decision. The timing of his announcement has surprised many, as he had originally planned to resign in 2024.

Mr. Drakeford’s resignation comes just before the Welsh government is set to announce its spending plans for the upcoming year. These plans, according to ministers, will be challenging to navigate. Despite the difficulties, both Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have paid tribute to Mr. Drakeford. However, Rhun ap Iorwerth of Plaid Cymru has been critical of his record in health and education.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Drakeford emphasized the need for a new leader to work alongside Keir Starmer in preparation for a potential general election. He expressed his pride in the progressive initiatives undertaken during his time as first minister, including developments in organ donation, banning physical punishment of children, implementing 20mph zones, and offering free school meals in primary schools.

The Covid inquiry, which will explore decision-making in Wales, is set to hold hearings in Cardiff in the next few months. Mr. Drakeford intends to remain as first minister during this time, feeling a responsibility to the families who will be affected by the inquiry’s findings. He will continue to serve as Member of the Senedd for Cardiff West until the next election in 2026.

During his tenure as first minister, Mr. Drakeford faced both praise and criticism for his handling of the Covid pandemic. His approach differed from that of the UK government led by Boris Johnson. Other contentious policies, such as implementing a default 20mph speed limit and canceling major road-building projects, also sparked debate. His approval rating was found to have fallen in a recent ITV Wales poll.

Mr. Drakeford’s resignation follows the loss of his wife, Clare, earlier this year, leading to speculation about his retirement. Economy Minister Vaughan Gething and Education Minister Jeremy Miles are among the potential candidates to succeed him as Welsh First Minister.

In response to the announcement, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer both expressed appreciation for Mr. Drakeford’s years of public service. Meanwhile, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth regarded this as the end of an era in Welsh politics, criticizing the missed opportunities and the decline in various areas under Mr. Drakeford’s leadership.

With Mr. Drakeford’s departure, the focus now turns to appointing a new Welsh Labour leader who will continue to tackle the challenges faced by the Welsh government.