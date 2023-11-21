Wake Forest Professor Resigns Amid Controversy Over Social Media Posts

A prominent Wake Forest University professor, Dr. Laura Mullen, has resigned from her position after coming under fire for controversial social media posts. The posts in question defended Hamas’ violent terror attack on a civilian music festival in southern Israel. Despite initially defending her words as “raw, direct, [and] poetic,” Mullen eventually deleted the post, citing pressure from the university.

The university stated that Mullen has resigned for personal reasons and will continue teaching until the end of the semester. They also expressed their support for the right to individual freedom of expression, even if they do not condone or support the views expressed in these posts.

This incident is not isolated, as other professors from various universities have made similar statements expressing support or empathy for Hamas. Emory University, for instance, has parted ways with a professor who wished “Glory to all resistance fighters.” Similarly, a Cornell University professor, who expressed exhilaration and energy following Hamas’ attack on Israel, is currently on leave.

The controversy surrounding Mullen’s posts sheds light on the ongoing debate about the Israel-Hamas conflict on college campuses. Campus environments have become hotbeds for discussions and actions related to this issue. Instances of tearing down posters and threats against Jewish populations have been documented, highlighting the intensity of the debate.

It is important to note that Wake Forest University and Mullen did not respond to comment requests regarding this matter. For more information, you can visit foxnews.com/media.

