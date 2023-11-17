The Shocker: Seth Meyers Reacts to Mind-Blowing Revelation in Trump’s Trial

In a surprising turn of events, late-night host Seth Meyers shared his astonishment on his show regarding a stunning claim made by former President Donald Trump during his civil fraud trial. Meyers embarked on a lively recap of significant and outlandish stories related to Trump and Republicans in the last five months. However, what caught his attention the most was Trump’s assertion about the disclaimers in his contracts.

It was reported that Trump confidently stated that his contracts contained a “buyer beware” type disclaimer, essentially asserting that nothing stated in those documents could be trusted. Meyers couldn’t help but express his disbelief, humorously comparing this revelation to a warning before an episode of a daring reality show. He quipped, “Talking about your bank records like it’s the warning before an episode of ‘Jackass.'”

The trial, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleges that Trump committed civil fraud by inflating his assets to secure bank loans and lucrative deals. A judge overseeing the case had already ruled in favor of James, establishing that Trump had engaged in fraudulent practices for years.

As a consequence of the trial, some of Trump’s businesses are now facing orders of dissolution, which has led Meyers to make a hilarious prediction involving Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani. While the specifics of Meyers’ prediction were not shared, it surely added an element of curiosity for viewers.

This mind-blowing claim made by Trump during his trial highlights the ongoing legal battles and controversies surrounding his business practices. As the trial continues, it remains to be seen how this revelation will factor into the final resolution.

