Children of Enforced Disappearances: The Struggle for Justice

One of the most tragic consequences of enforced disappearances is the impact it has on the children left behind. Adiba Islam Hridi, a 12-year-old girl from Dhaka, Bangladesh, knows this pain all too well. Like many others, she is tired of holding a placard with her missing father’s face on it. Hridi’s father, Parvez Hossain, was allegedly abducted by state agencies for his political affiliations and views before the national elections in 2013. His whereabouts remain unknown, leaving Hridi to grow up without her father.

Hridi’s story is just one among many. More than 600 people have disappeared in Bangladesh since 2009, according to rights groups. These enforced disappearances are a tool used by state actors to instill fear and silence dissenting voices. However, there is hope for change.

The United States Department of Treasury recently sanctioned Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and six of its officials for their involvement in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. This action has led to a significant reduction in cases of disappearances allegedly by the RAB. Human rights groups and victims have long called for accountability, and these sanctions are finally having an impact.

However, the fight for justice is far from over. Other state actors continue to orchestrate enforced disappearances, as evidenced by the cases reported by Odhikar, Bangladesh’s foremost rights group. With national elections approaching, there are concerns that the number of disappearances may increase. The international community must remain vigilant and hold the government accountable when such cases occur.

The denial from authorities in Bangladesh is a source of great insult to the families of the victims. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal claims there is no involvement of law enforcement agencies in enforced disappearances. However, organizations like Maayer Daak, which was formed to seek justice for the victims, reject these claims and continue to fight for the rights of the disappeared and their families.

As we strive for a world free from enforced disappearances, it is crucial to remember the innocent children like Hridi who suffer the consequences. By supporting efforts to ensure justice, monitoring developments, and standing with the families of the victims, we can create a future where no child has to hold a placard showing their missing parent’s face. Let us not forget their struggle, for their voices also deserve to be heard.