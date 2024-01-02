The 2024 Banished Words List Unveiled: Refreshing Our Language for the New Year

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Lake Superior State University is shaking up the way we speak as we dive into the New Year. The university has just unveiled the highly-anticipated 2024 edition of its annual “Banished Words List,” offering us a chance to revitalize our vocabulary.

The list, compiled from thousands of nominations received throughout the previous year, showcases words and phrases that have either been misused, overused, or have lost their significance over time. “This tradition encourages us to take a humorous look at ourselves and reflect on the value of language,” commented Sheridan Worth, the university’s marketing director.

What originated as a casual discussion among faculty and staff at a New Year’s Eve celebration in 1975 has now blossomed into an eagerly awaited tradition. Each year, LSSU compiles a list of trendy expressions that come to represent the spirit of the times. Past lists have included terms like “my bad,” “selfie,” “classic,” “bromance,” and, of course, “COVID-19.”

Without further ado, let’s explore the banished words and their reasons for exile in 2024:

1. Hack: While it started in the realm of technology, its excessive use beyond its original meaning has worn away its charm.

2. Impact: Particularly as a verb, this word has lost its allure when we have a perfectly suitable alternative: “affect.” Its overuse diminishes its power and steals the limelight from other words.

3. At the end of the day: A worn-out expression that lacks depth and nuance, often used as a shorthand to summarize complex situations.

4. Rizz: Coined by Gen Z as a shortened form of “charisma,” this word gained popularity when Oxford University Press declared it the word of the year in 2023. However, its widespread usage calls into question its enduring relevance.

5. Slay: What was once a term reserved for extraordinary accomplishments has now become a generic expression for ordinary achievements. From dressing well to mastering parallel parking, it’s now applied in all spheres of life.

6. Iconic: While it was initially used to describe people, things, or concepts of exceptional significance, its frequent adoption in contexts that lack true eminence challenges its genuine iconic status.

7. Cringe-worthy: As we embark on the new year, it’s time to contemplate whether this popular phrase deserves an encore or if we should bid it farewell, making room for fresher, less cringe-inducing expressions.

8. Obsessed: This word has lost its true meaning as it gets used to describe things that do not genuinely ignite obsession. We ought to reconsider its usage and find more appropriate alternatives.

9. Side hustle: Though this phrase adds a touch of excitement to our language, our contributors believe that the real hustle lies in juggling multiple jobs, rendering “side hustle” redundant.

10. Wait for it: If we’re already watching a video, the anticipation is built-in. This phrase has become superfluous and unnecessary.

If you’re interested in exploring more about these words or taking a trip down memory lane with archived lists from previous years, you can visit lssu.edu/traditions/banishedwords. Additionally, you have the opportunity to nominate a word or phrase for banishment in the upcoming year.

So, as we bid farewell to these banished words, let’s embrace the chance to refresh our language and discover new expressions that will shape the conversations of 2024.

FAQs:

1. How does Lake Superior State University choose the banished words?

Lake Superior State University compiles the Banished Words List based on thousands of nominations received throughout the year. The aim is to highlight words and phrases that have been misused, overused, or have lost their meaning in popular discourse.

2. Can anyone contribute to the Banished Words List?

Yes! Anyone can nominate a word or term for banishment by visiting lssu.edu/traditions/banishedwords. It’s an opportunity for individuals to share their frustrations with trendy expressions and contribute to the evolution of language.

3. Why is it important to reconsider our vocabulary?

Reevaluating our vocabulary helps us reflect on how we communicate and the impact our words have on others. By challenging overused or misused terms, we can strive for clearer and more meaningful communication.

4. Are these banished words permanently eradicated from our language?

No, the Banished Words List serves as a lighthearted commentary on language trends. While the intention is to draw attention to words and phrases that may have lost their significance, it doesn’t mean they can never be used again. It’s more about encouraging linguistic diversity and creative expression.

5. Can we look forward to new expressions entering the lexicon in the coming years?

Absolutely! Language is dynamic and ever-evolving. As we bid farewell to banished words, we create space for innovative expressions and ideas to emerge. Stay tuned for new words and phrases that will shape future conversations.