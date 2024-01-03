Breaking Language Norms: The 2024 Banished Words List Unveiled by Lake Superior State University

Ready to bid farewell to overused and misused words as we step into the New Year? Lake Superior State University (LSSU) has just released its highly anticipated “Banished Words List” for 2024. This annual tradition showcases words and phrases that have lost their impact, been overused, or simply become irrelevant within our ever-evolving vocabulary.

Taking a satirical approach, LSSU invites nominations from the public to compile the final list. This year, thousands of submissions were considered, and a selected few were banished into the linguistic abyss. The purpose of this tradition, as stated by Sheridan Worth, the director of marketing at LSSU, is to encourage reflection on the importance of language while injecting a healthy dose of humor into our linguistic endeavors.

It all began in 1975 when LSSU’s then-PR director, W.T. Rabe, initiated the tradition during a New Year’s Eve party. Faculty and staff were asked to share the words and phrases that had irked them the most. Since then, this tradition has become a linguistic time capsule, capturing the essence of each passing year. Among past honorees were terms like “my bad,” “selfie,” “classic,” “bromance,” and “COVID-19.”

Now, let’s delve into the banished words and phrases for 2024, and explore the reasoning behind their banishment:

1. Hack: This term has been so overused that it has lost its enchanting allure, spreading beyond its original tech roots. By banishing it, we hope to restore its magical essence.

2. Impact: This word, particularly when used as a verb, has been selected for banishment due to its unnecessary duplication of the word “affect.” We have a perfectly suitable alternative that should take center stage. Overusing “impact” not only diminishes its significance but detracts attention from other deserving words.

3. At the end of the day: With its meaningless and overuse as a rhetorical device, this phrase fails to capture the complexities and nuances within a situation. Its banishment seeks to make room for more thoughtful and comprehensive expressions.

4. Rizz: Coined by Gen Z as a fashionable abbreviation for “charisma,” the ubiquity of this term has raised questions about its continued relevance.

5. Slay: Once reserved for exceptional accomplishments, this word has now infiltrated everyday language, diluting its impact. From stylish outfits to parallel parking prowess, the term has lost its depth and significance.

6. Iconic: While initially recognized as a descriptor for noteworthy achievements, the indiscriminate use of “iconic” in various contexts has devalued its inherent meaning.

7. Cringe-worthy: As we embark on a new year, it is time to reassess the value of this term in our linguistic repertoire. Should we give it an encore or bid it adieu to make space for fresh expressions that are less cringe-inducing?

8. Obsessed: The overuse of “obsessed” to describe mere casual interests calls for a reevaluation of its application and significance.

9. Side hustle: While this term adds flair to our language, the contributors at LSSU argue that the true hustle is typically required to reach one’s second job, making “side hustle” more of a misnomer than an accurate description.

10. Wait for it: A redundant phrase that offers no additional value when watching a video. If we are already watching, aren’t we already waiting?

Reflect on these linguistic revelations and consider what you would banish for 2025. To learn more about the banished words, browse through archived lists from previous years, or nominate a word or phrase for banishment, please visit lssu.edu/traditions/banishedwords.

FAQ

1. How does Lake Superior State University select words for the Banished Words List?

Lake Superior State University invites nominations from the public and then reviews thousands of submissions to compile the final list. Words and phrases that have been overused, misused, or have lost their relevance are chosen.

2. Can anyone nominate a word or phrase?

Yes, anyone can nominate a word or phrase for banishment. LSSU welcomes submissions from people around the world to participate in this annual tradition.

3. What is the purpose of the Banished Words List?

The Banished Words List aims to draw attention to the misuse and overuse of certain words and phrases in contemporary language. It is a lighthearted way of reflecting on the evolving nature of language and encourages people to consider the importance of their vocabulary.

4. Does Lake Superior State University consider historical context when selecting words?

Yes, LSSU takes into account the cultural and linguistic context of words and phrases to determine their relevance and impact in the present day. The goal is to banish words that have lost their meaning or are no longer suitable in modern usage.

5. Can a word be banished permanently?

The banishment of words is not permanent. Each year, a new list is compiled, and words from previous lists can potentially be reintroduced into everyday language if their usage and meaning evolve over time.