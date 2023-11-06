Remembering Yevgeny Prigozhin: A Controversial Figure and His Legacy

On a significant date for mourning in the Eastern Orthodox church, individuals in various Russian cities gathered to pay their respects to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner mercenary group, who tragically lost his life in a plane crash. Although Prigozhin was a divisive figure, his supporters hailed him as a hero of the people.

The crash occurred on August 23 while Prigozhin was traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg. Alongside him, two other top Wagner commanders, four bodyguards, and the plane’s crew also lost their lives in the unexplained accident. In St. Petersburg, at his grave, Prigozhin’s mother and son placed floral tributes while supporters waved Wagner’s distinctive black flags adorned with a skull and the motto “Blood, Honour, Motherland, Courage.”

The Eastern Orthodox church believes that the 40th day following an individual’s passing is significant, as it symbolizes the soul’s final journey to either heaven or hell. Memorials took place not only in St. Petersburg but also in Moscow and other Russian cities, where both Wagner fighters and ordinary citizens gathered to pay their respects. Notably, no official tributes or coverage occurred on Russian state television.

Although Prigozhin played a pivotal role in the fighting in Ukraine and in various African countries, his actions were not without criticism. Nevertheless, Wagner’s recruitment arm praised Prigozhin as a patriotic defender of the motherland’s interests on different continents, highlighting his charisma and connection to the fighters and the people.

Prigozhin’s failed mutiny against Moscow marked a significant challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule. The Wagner troops, led by Prigozhin, seized the city of Rostov, shot down Russian aircraft, and advanced towards Moscow before ultimately retreating. This event showcased Prigozhin’s audacity and his longstanding history with Putin, which began during his early business ventures in St. Petersburg.

While Prigozhin’s legacy remains controversial, his impact on Russian society and politics cannot be ignored. From state catering contracts to media endeavors and even alleged involvement in election meddling, he remained a prominent and enigmatic figure until his untimely demise. Despite recent turmoil, Russia seems poised to continue utilizing Wagner units, as President Putin instructed one of Wagner’s top commanders to form volunteer units for combat tasks, primarily in Ukraine.

In remembrance of Yevgeny Prigozhin, opinions remain divided, but his complex and provocative story will undoubtedly leave a lasting mark on Russia’s contemporary history.