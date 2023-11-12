New Developments in the Baltic States’ Security Concerns

A recent analysis reveals the potential risks that Russia’s Wagner mercenary group could pose to the security of the Baltic states and their relationship with NATO. Although an expert suggests the possibility of an attack aimed at cutting off the Baltics from NATO, the feasibility and potential consequences of such a move are questioned.

Dr. Stephen Hall, a Russian politics lecturer at the University of Bath, explains that the assault could potentially involve a small incursion, disguised as a provocative false flag operation to obscure direct Russian involvement. However, considering the immense geopolitical risks and Wagner’s military capabilities, the feasibility of such an attack is cast in doubt. According to Dr. Hall, “Russia’s primary objective has always been to show NATO is just a paper tiger. By cutting off the Baltics, they could highlight the alliance won’t come to the aid of its members.”

While concerns have been raised about Wagner’s potential actions, it is important to note that the Baltic states’ defense is bolstered by their alliance with NATO, which includes a mutual defense clause known as Article 5. This clause stipulates that an attack on one member state is considered an attack on the entire alliance, triggering a collective defense response. Even if Wagner were to attempt to breach the Polish defenses and capture the strategic Suwalki Gap, it would effectively amount to a declaration of war and would not be sustainable without sufficient troop numbers.

Instead of direct military action, Dr. Hall suggests that Wagner is more likely to employ hybrid tactics to disrupt and weaken the enemy. These tactics might include information warfare, cyber attacks, and attempts to destabilize the region. Furthermore, the recent inclusion of Finland into NATO and the anticipated membership of Sweden in the near future provide an additional defense bulwark to the northeast of the Baltics, reducing the possibility of being completely cut off.

The concerns surrounding the presence of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus have prompted Western policymakers to closely monitor the situation. While some Polish officials claim that mercenaries have moved close to their border, the exact number of Wagner personnel in Belarus remains unknown. It is worth noting that the current deployment of Wagner mercenaries is significantly smaller than the number of troops Russia deployed during the conflict in Ukraine.

Amidst these security concerns, it is believed that Poland and other allied states may be amplifying the perceived threat posed by Wagner in order to secure additional support from the EU and NATO. However, Dr. Hall argues that due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, NATO is unlikely to abandon the Baltics in times of crisis. This commitment to collective defense, combined with enhanced border security measures, diminishes the plausibility of Wagner using irregular migrants to wage hybrid warfare.

While the Baltic states remain vigilant and cautious regarding potential threats from Russia, Belarus, or Wagner, it is crucial to maintain a nuanced perspective. Dr. Hall reminds us, “Belarus has a history of trying to destabilize its neighbors, and clearly so does Russia.” This underscores the importance of ongoing monitoring and preparedness, as the security landscape can quickly shift.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Wagner mercenary group?

A: The Wagner mercenary group is a Russian paramilitary organization that has been involved in various conflicts, supporting Russian interests.

Q: What is the Suwalki Gap?

A: The Suwalki Gap is a narrow strip of land located between Lithuania and Poland. Its strategic significance lies in its vulnerability to potential military actions that could isolate the Baltic states from NATO.

Q: What is NATO’s Article 5?

A: Article 5 is a collective defense clause of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. It states that an attack on one member state will be considered an attack on all member states, triggering a collective defense response.

Sources: BBC, Euronews