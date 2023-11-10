Russian Mercenaries Required to Pledge Loyalty to State: Putin

After the recent plane crash that claimed the lives of Wagner leaders, President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree mandating all employees of Wagner and other Russian private military contractors to swear allegiance to the Russian state. The decree, effective immediately, applies to those involved in military actions in Ukraine, supporting the army, and serving in defense units within the country.

According to Natia Seskuria, an Associate Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, this move by Putin is an attempt to exert tighter control over Wagner and avoid potential future crises. It signifies that Putin is adopting a more risk-averse stance.

The decree, aimed at establishing the moral and spiritual foundations of Russia’s defense, includes a specific line in the oath that binds individuals to strictly follow the orders of commanders and senior leaders. Petro Burkovskyi, Executive Director of the Democratic Initiatives Foundation, suggests that this may be a covert message to military intelligence to identify and prosecute Wagner fighters.

Furthermore, Burkovskyi believes that it serves as a clear signal to the fighters themselves. Those who refuse to take the oath may face dire consequences. They are given a choice: either pledge their allegiance and retain their weapons or disarm themselves. Non-compliance would lead to imprisonment.

The Wagner fighters, who currently lack a prominent leader after the tragic plane crash, are considered valuable assets due to their training and experience. While some may be ideological, most are career military servicemen. Their main attraction to Wagner lies in the special treatment and freedom from the bureaucratic Russian army. As long as they continue receiving preferential treatment under Putin’s command, their loyalty may extend regardless of the cause they fight for.

Nonetheless, Seskuria believes that loyal supporters of the late Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin – those who will not take the oath – could present long-term challenges. Referring to Prigozhin’s fate, she suggests that the message is clear: adherence or a similar outcome. In the short term, this strategy may prove effective. However, the existence of loyal Prigozhin supporters within Wagner could potentially cause problems for Putin in the future.

In addition to these developments, there were drone attacks in both Moscow and Belgorod regions. Fortunately, these attacks were intercepted by air defense systems, resulting in no casualties or damages. Furthermore, there was shelling in a Ukrainian village near Kupiansk, resulting in two deaths and one person wounded. Moscow accused Ukraine of conducting the attacks, although Kyiv has not publicly claimed responsibility.

