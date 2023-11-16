Members of the notorious mercenary force known as Wagner have recently found a new home in Belarus, marking a significant shift in the geopolitical landscape. After the botched mutiny led by their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in June, reports indicate that the group has relocated to Belarus under the auspices of an agreement between the Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, and the remaining core members of the force. While Lukashenko has not divulged the specific purpose or duration of Wagner’s stay, he made it clear that the force would remain in Belarus as part of a carefully constructed plan.

Contrary to initial rumors of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death in a plane crash, Lukashenko dismissed speculations of Kremlin involvement and expressed his disbelief that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have given the order to kill his former associate. The Belarusian President’s assertion that “Wagner is alive and Wagner will live in Belarus” highlights his commitment to maintaining the presence of the group within his country’s borders.

The decision to host Wagner in Belarus has sparked debates among analysts and experts, with some suggesting that it signifies a strategic move by Russian authorities to eliminate Wagner as an independent organization under the guise of a collaborative effort with Lukashenko. The Institute for the Study of War postulated that Prigozhin’s rebellion against the Kremlin was the catalyst for this action, characterized by Putin as an act of “treason” and a “stab in the back.” The subsequent dropping of charges against Prigozhin and Wagner’s relocation to Belarus, mediated by Lukashenko, further suggests a calculated plan to neutralize the group’s potential threat.

However, the demise of Prigozhin and the uncertainty surrounding his presence onboard the ill-fated plane have raised questions about the future of Wagner. The British Ministry of Defence acknowledged the absence of definitive proof of Prigozhin’s death but speculated on its highly probable nature. The ministry highlighted the destabilizing effect that his demise would have on the group due to the absence of a successor capable of matching his leadership qualities, hyperactivity, audacity, and brutality.

The plane crash itself remains shrouded in mystery, with conflicting reports about the state of the bodies and the need for DNA identification. Some believe that the crash serves as a message from Putin, a stark warning to would-be traitors and dissenters. Dr Stephen Hall, a Russian politics expert, argues that the incident symbolizes Putin’s method of dealing with those who rise against him, delivering a brutal end as a deterrent against further uprisings.

While opponents of Putin and critics of his government have faced similar fates in the past, the circumstances surrounding Prigozhin’s apparent demise have once again raised suspicions about the pattern of deaths and unexplained incidents in Putin’s Russia. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock alluded to this pattern, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation despite the initial lack of clarity.

As Belarus becomes the new base for the Wagner mercenary group, the global community will undoubtedly scrutinize this development. With Wagner’s presence in a neighboring country, questions arise about the potential implications for regional dynamics, the nature of Belarus-Russia relations, and the broader geopolitical strategy pursued by both Lukashenko and Putin. Only time will reveal the true nature of this collaboration and its long-term consequences.

