New Article: The Evolving Role of Mercenaries in Africa’s Security Landscape

Mercenaries have long played a controversial role in Africa, with their presence often linked to conflicts and geopolitical rivalries. The recent death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, a Russian military contractor, has prompted discussions about the future of mercenaries on the continent.

While Prigozhin portrayed his group as a force for freedom and justice in Africa, many African governments view foreign mercenaries with suspicion and even as an embarrassment. The use of mercenaries during the Cold War left a painful legacy, with their involvement often exacerbating civil wars and violence. Today, African nations are wary of repeating this mistake and are increasingly seeking African-led solutions to address security challenges.

Prigozhin’s Wagner Group, known for its activities in countries like the Central African Republic (CAR), Mali, and Sudan, operated in exchange for access to valuable resources in Africa. However, their successes and failures have been mixed. In CAR, they acted as a Praetorian guard for the presidency but faced setbacks in Mozambique where a mission went wrong. Their efforts to influence elections in Madagascar, Mozambique, and Zambia were also unsuccessful.

The use of private military contractors in Africa is not unique to Wagner. In the past, companies like Sandline International and Executive Outcomes have operated in countries like Sierra Leone and Angola. These contractors often provided security and training in exchange for access to natural resources. Their success varied depending on the client and the specific contract.

African governments are increasingly turning to regional and international partnerships, such as the recent collaboration between Mozambique and Rwanda, to address security challenges. In the case of Mozambique, the use of private military contractors proved ineffective, leading to the involvement of the Rwandan Defence Forces (RDF), which has had significant success in reducing the insurgency.

While the African Convention on Mercenarism and calls for the exclusion of mercenaries from the continent may not have been entirely effective, they reflect the growing sentiment among African governments that foreign mercenaries should not be allowed to pursue external powers’ geopolitical interests at the expense of African stability.

The evolving security landscape in Africa requires African-led approaches that prioritize the development of robust and disciplined national armed forces. Collaborative efforts between African nations, regional organizations like the African Union, and international partners are crucial in achieving a sustainable and secure future for the continent. By focusing on homegrown security solutions, Africa can break free from the legacy of mercenaries and ensure its own stability and prosperity.