Uncertain Future for Wagner Group as Prigozhin’s Death Raises Questions

The recent confirmation of Wagner military chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death has left the future of his mercenary group hanging in the balance. Known for its operations in Africa and the Middle East, the Wagner Group faces an uncertain path ahead. We spoke to Anastasiya Shapochkina, a political analyst and researcher specializing in Russian domestic policy, to discuss the potential scenarios for the group’s future.

Forensic testing on the bodies recovered from the plane crash site on August 23 confirmed that Prigozhin was among those killed. His death came two months after leading a mutiny against the Russian military, which ultimately proved unsuccessful. The mutiny, condemned by President Vladimir Putin as “treason,” had consequences for Prigozhin and his top lieutenants.

With Prigozhin and two of his key associates gone, there are concerns about the future of the Wagner Group and its extensive operations. The group funds itself by exploiting natural resources in the countries where it operates, such as illegally trafficked gold in Sudan that makes its way into Russian state coffers. Additionally, Wagner mercenaries have played a significant role in the Ukrainian conflict.

Shapochkina explains that there are several potential scenarios for the group’s future. One possibility is that the Wagner brand could be changed while maintaining its functions, potentially integrating it into the Russian army. Alternatively, the brand could be preserved with new leaders and ongoing recruitment efforts.

The most likely scenario, according to Shapochkina, is for the Kremlin to devalue the Wagner brand by bringing down the remaining leaders. This would result in the merging of Wagner’s activities with other operations, essentially turning it into a shell company. The Russian elite recognizes the dangers of mercenaries accumulating power and influence, making this scenario the most probable.

Regarding the impact on the situation in Ukraine, Shapochkina suggests that despite holding the city of Bakhmut, Prigozhin’s military accomplishments in the country have been limited. The Russian army remains intact with its high-ranking officials still in place. Regardless of what happens with Wagner, the Russian army’s performance in Ukraine is expected to deteriorate.

In terms of Russia’s prospects in Africa, Shapochkina believes that Wagner’s operations can continue even without its leadership. Private military companies (PMCs) are already involved in providing personal security to African leaders and securing resources. While Prigozhin’s death may cause some disruption, the operations are likely to carry on.

Overall, the future of the Wagner Group remains uncertain. The death of its leader and key figures leaves a void that needs to be filled. As the situation evolves, it is essential to monitor how Russia adapts its strategies and the impact it has both domestically and internationally.

