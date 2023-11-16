The Wagner Group, a renowned mercenary outfit, remains steadfast in its decision to keep recruitment suspended. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the group currently engaged in the Niger civil conflict, confirmed this week that recruitment centers will not be reopening anytime soon. Despite ongoing operations and the demand for additional personnel, Prigozhin stated that the Wagner Group has no plans to initiate recruitment again.

The initial suspension of recruitment dates back to the failed coup attempt against the Russian government. In the aftermath of the coup, the Wagner Group faced various challenges and consequently put a halt to their recruitment efforts. However, Prigozhin assured that the group currently has sufficient manpower and therefore does not require new recruits at this time.

While the group continues to hold steady, Prigozhin has been actively seeking opportunities for the Wagner Group’s involvement in the Niger conflict. In an effort to assist the rebels and ensure peace, he has pledged to eliminate terrorists and provide security. Prigozhin believes that the effectiveness and popularity of the PMC Wagner lie in their ability to establish order and protect innocent civilians from harm.

The situation in Niger has been marked by civil unrest and suffering among the population. This has heightened the demand for the services of private military companies like the Wagner Group. Prigozhin emphasized the significance of the PMC Wagner, citing their track record of success in maintaining peace and eliminating terrorist threats.

As the Wagner Group remains focused on their ongoing mission, the prospects of recruitment reopening are uncertain. Prigozhin’s determination to fulfill their current obligations without the need for additional personnel indicates a strong commitment to their objectives. The group’s decision to suspend recruitment reflects their confidence in their existing team and their ability to achieve their goals.

