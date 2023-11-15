Affiliated Fighter from Wagner Group Detained in Finland

Social media channels associated with Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries announced on Friday that a high-ranking fighter from one of the group’s subunits had been apprehended in Finland following Ukraine’s request. The fighter, identified as Yan Petrovsky, is a founding member and leader of the far-right subunit called Rusich, which has been subjected to sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States. Petrovsky, who has been actively involved in the conflict in Ukraine since 2014, was initially detained on 20 July for violating his visa and is now facing potential extradition to Ukraine.

Petrovsky, formerly a resident of Norway, has a long history as a far-right activist and played a significant role in establishing Rusich as a neo-Nazi unit during the early days of the Donbas conflict. It remains unclear how Petrovsky managed to enter Finland despite being under European Union sanctions. Wagner Group, known for its involvement on behalf of Russia in the Ukrainian conflict and conducting mercenary operations in various African nations, has faced sanctions from several Western countries due to allegations of committing atrocities.

Although the Russian government has not definitively confirmed it, it is believed that the leader of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and several other top figures died in a recent plane crash. Meanwhile, a district court in Vantaa, near Helsinki, is expected to extend Petrovsky’s custody following the request of the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation, according to a court official. The bureau has sought Petrovsky’s detention on suspicion of engaging in activities related to a terrorist group and supporting terrorism.

The Ukrainian prosecutor general has not yet responded to requests for comment, but Rusich has released a portion of what it claims is the Ukrainian request for Petrovsky’s arrest on the messaging app Telegram. In response, the Russian embassy in Helsinki acknowledged the detention of a Russian citizen in Finland at Ukraine’s behest and stated that it was taking measures to provide consular assistance.

Sources: EURACTIV