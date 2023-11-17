NATO Member Latvia Exposes Wagner Group Recruitment Efforts

Latvia, another NATO member state, has recently revealed attempts made by the Kremlin-funded Wagner Group to recruit mercenaries within its borders. The Latvian State Security Service (VDD) reported that the Wagner Group has initiated recruitment activities in Latvia, including direct and indirect invitations on social media platforms for residents to join the paramilitary organization.

This revelation follows the recent detention of two Russian citizens by Polish authorities on charges of spreading propaganda related to the Wagner Group. The group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, was previously involved in an uprising against the Kremlin in June. The Polish government had expressed concerns about potential provocations from the Wagner Group, which has been operating in neighboring Belarus since the failed mutiny in June.

In recent weeks, Polish media also reported the distribution of stickers with the Wagner Group logo in Warsaw and Krakow, accompanied by the text “We are here—join us.” These stickers allegedly contained QR codes redirecting to a Russian website about the paramilitary group.

NATO members Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia have increased border security measures following the relocation of the Wagner Group to Belarus. The Latvian State Security Service indicated that it has not detected similar recruitment materials in Latvia as found in Poland, but such activities remain a concern.

Latvian law prohibits citizens and non-citizen residents from serving in the armed forces or any military organization that poses a threat to national security. Violations of this law are punishable by up to four years in prison, as reported by Baltic news aggregator Delfi.

Part of the Wagner Group, which was involved in the armed uprising led by Prigozhin on June 24, relocated to Belarus under an agreement brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. In August, Lukashenko stated that Wagner Group members were assisting in the training of Belarusian troops, a move aimed at “passing on experience” to the country’s armed forces.

Since the failed mutiny, Prigozhin has not been seen in public and reportedly left Russia’s Rostov-on-Don by car. Lukashenko claimed to have reached an agreement with Prigozhin for de-escalation, providing him and his fighters with security guarantees.

The Wagner Group played a significant role in Russia’s efforts to capture the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

