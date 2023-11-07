A flag bearing the emblem of the private military contractor, Wagner Group, was discovered at the scene of a plane crash that claimed the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenary group. The flag, featuring a white skull and the words “PMC Wagner Group” in English and Russian, was attached to a tree branch near the crash site in Kuzhenkino, outside of Moscow.

While the presence of the flag raises questions about the possible involvement of Wagner Group in the incident, so far, no official investigation has been launched into Prigozhin’s death or the crash itself. This has led to speculation and controversy surrounding the incident and the activities of the secretive mercenary group.

The absence of any wreckage at the crash site, as reported by Reuters, adds to the mystery surrounding the incident. It is unclear whether this lack of evidence is due to an intentional cleanup or if it indicates that the crash site was not the primary location of the incident.

Prigozhin, who had challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule, was laid to rest in a closed ceremony in St. Petersburg, attended only by a select few. Putin himself did not attend the funeral but spoke about Prigozhin’s complicated life and business ventures in a recent statement. He acknowledged Prigozhin’s talent but also highlighted his mistakes and the challenges he posed to the Russian government.

In addition to the flag discovery, an undisclosed video emerged featuring Prigozhin addressing rumors of his death. In the video, he dismisses the speculation, claiming to be alive and in Africa during the time of the rumors.

The ongoing controversy surrounding Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death and the presence of the Wagner Group flag at the crash site raises important questions about the activities of private military contractors and their potential impact on international relations and conflicts. Further investigation and transparency are needed to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this incident.